Huskers learning lessons in advance of Cliff Keen invite

Redshirts, just like rules, sometimes are meant to be broken.
That was the case for the Nebraska wrestling team in its dual against Northern Iowa on Nov. 24 when head coach Mark Manning called upon freshman Ridge Lovett.
Lovett, the No. 19 overall prospect in the class of 2019, saw his first dual action of the year when he took on the Panthers' Jack Skudlarczyk at 133 pounds. Lovett scored an early takedown, but Skudlarczyk proved too much for the freshmen and ultimately won the match 8-2.
A similar situation faced redshirt freshman Alex Thomsen, who led ninth-ranked 125-pounder Jay Schwarm of Northern Iowa 6-2 before being pinned.
“Alex Thomsen made a couple of mistakes and had a chance to win both his matches, but at the end of the day he has learned some valuable lessons,” said Manning. “We kind of had the same thing at 133 with Lovett, but just valuable things that you learn when you’re on the road and in those types of matches.”
That was the main message that Manning and the team took away from their first dual weekend: learning lessons. That will be even more important as they prepare for one of the premier tournaments on the wrestling calendar when they head to Las Vegas for the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Collegiate Invitational on Friday and Saturday.
Not only is this the last tournament for Nebraska before their dual season intensifies, but it gives the Huskers an early benchmark of how much they have developed.
“It’s really about what we’re going to do and how we’re going to compete with that energy level that we’re trying to instill in these guys. It’s a great opportunity for our guys to really bond as a unit and compete within themselves,” Manning said.
Aside from their lower weight classes, the only other question mark for Nebraska was its heavyweight class and the battle between seniors David Jensen and Christian Lance. Lance, a Fort Hayes State transfer, started opening night versus Wyoming and defeated then-No. 14 Brian Andrews 3-2. In Cedar Falls, Jensen took the mat for the Huskers but lost his match 6-2 to Carter Isley.
While the clash for the heavyweight class is still going, it’s more of a battle of attrition.
“Christian got hurt on Friday night, but no one knew it. Then Jensen wasn’t 100% on Sunday, but we put him in there and thought he would win. So, we’re going to let him heal up.”
With Jensen set to heal from injury, Lance will get the starting job and head with the team to Las Vegas.
“It’ll be a long day Friday and a lot of good teams will be there. So, you just got to be prepared and bring our best,” said Manning. “You know these guys love wrestling tournaments, so they are just ready to let it fly and force their will on their opponents and have fun doing it.”