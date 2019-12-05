Huskers learning lessons in advance of Cliff Keen invite

Redshirts, just like rules, sometimes are meant to be broken.

That was the case for the Nebraska wrestling team in its dual against Northern Iowa on Nov. 24 when head coach Mark Manning called upon freshman Ridge Lovett.

Lovett, the No. 19 overall prospect in the class of 2019, saw his first dual action of the year when he took on the Panthers' Jack Skudlarczyk at 133 pounds. Lovett scored an early takedown, but Skudlarczyk proved too much for the freshmen and ultimately won the match 8-2.

A similar situation faced redshirt freshman Alex Thomsen, who led ninth-ranked 125-pounder Jay Schwarm of Northern Iowa 6-2 before being pinned.

“Alex Thomsen made a couple of mistakes and had a chance to win both his matches, but at the end of the day he has learned some valuable lessons,” said Manning. “We kind of had the same thing at 133 with Lovett, but just valuable things that you learn when you’re on the road and in those types of matches.”

That was the main message that Manning and the team took away from their first dual weekend: learning lessons. That will be even more important as they prepare for one of the premier tournaments on the wrestling calendar when they head to Las Vegas for the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Collegiate Invitational on Friday and Saturday.

