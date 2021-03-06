Huskers in third place at Big Ten wrestling championships

The Nebraska wrestling team sits in third place after the first day of the Big Ten Championships in University Park, Pennsylvania.

The No. 3 Huskers have locked up 88 points and trail only Iowa (123) and Penn State (100).

Going into Day Two, Nebraska will have three finalists as the Huskers compete for the program's first individual Big Ten titles since 2015. Ridge Lovett (149 pounds), Taylor Venz (184) and Eric Schultz (197) will all represent the Huskers.

It was a decent finish for Nebraska in the later stages as the Huskers were able to qualify seven of their 10 wrestlers into the semifinals. For those who couldn't advance, it came with a lot of heartbreak. Peyton Robb at 165 and Mikey Labriola at 174 each lost their semifinal match in sudden victory while Chad Red (141) lost to Iowa's Jayden Eierman 7-1. Christian Lance lost to national No. 1 Gable Steveson of Minnesota at 285 via injury default. His injury is unknown.

Caleb Licking at 157 will have a chance to place for Nebraska in the wrestleback rounds. Both Liam Cronin (125) and Tucker Sjomeling (133) were eliminated earlier in the day.

The Big Ten finals begin tomorrow at 3 p.m. and will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network.

