Huskers, Hawkeyes bring the party to PBA, finals to watch Sunday and more takes from Day 1 of Big Ten wrestling

It was an adrenaline-pumped first day of action at the Big Ten wrestling championships Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The team race

It’s a three-team race — and Michigan is the leader after racking up 116 points on Day One. The Wolverines head into Sunday’s finals with five finalists after having eight in the quarterfinals. Penn State sits in second with 111½ points as the Nittany Lions also have five finalists. Iowa is in third with 109 points with three finalists.

“I think up and down it’s the best, you know it’s the first time we really had our full lineup in sync and I think our guys came out firing really well,” said Michigan coach Sean Bormet.

“I know at one point, we were winning, I think 15-16 matches in a row. So, there’s a lot of momentum and there’s a lot of wrestling left. This is a close team race and tomorrow’s another big day."

Ohio State is in fourth with 72, Northwestern in fifth with 70½, Nebraska in sixth with 65, Wisconsin in seventh with 58½, Minnesota in eighth with 55½, Rutgers in ninth with 37 and Purdue in 10th with 34½.

Saturday buzz

Huskers and Hawkeyes bring the noise: It’s not a surprise that the Nebraska and Iowa fan bases brought plenty of bodies to pack Pinnacle Bank Arena. But it was the intensity and noise that raised the roof all throughout Saturday. From NU's Taylor Venz beating Iowa's Abe Assad at 184 to Max Murin pulling off a last-second victory for the Hawkeyes against Northwestern’s Yahya Thomas at 149, both crowds made their voices heard. And that’s even with Nebraska and Iowa going against each other once during the entire day.

DeSanto backs up the talk: For the past few seasons, Iowa’s 133-pounder Austin DeSanto has been the "bad boy" of college wrestling, smack-talking his opponents and instigating postmatch extracurricular activities. That was no different Saturday in his semifinal match against No. 3 Lucas Byrd of Illinois. After taking a 2-1 lead off a DeSanto stall, Byrd did some smack talking of his own. But it was the Hawkeye with the last laugh, getting a takedown with 15 seconds left to punch his ticket to his second straight Big Ten championship match. Both wrestlers had to be separated after the fact, but eventually shook hands.

Suriano looks unbeatable: Michigan’s Nick Suriano turned in a monstrous effort, dispatching Rutgers’ Dylan Shawver in an 18-6 major decision in the 125-pound quarterfinals before following that up with a first-period pin of Purdue’s Devin Schroder. The Rutgers transfer and 2019 national champion will face a veteran in Wisconsin’s Eric Barnett, who beat Northwestern’s Michael DeAugustino 3-0.

Three intriguing finals

141 pounds: It’s what everyone was hoping would happen at 141. No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young of Penn State will once again face No. 2 Jayden Eierman of Iowa. Everyone at Pinnacle Bank Arena was robbed of a great match when Rutgers's No. 3 Sebastian Rivera had to withdraw from his match against Eierman due to injury. Lee took care of Minnesota's Jakob Bergeland quite easily in a 16-1 technical fall. Lee has come out on top in his last matches against Eierman, defeating him earlier this year 6-4 in overtime and then 4-2 in last season’s national championship. Expect some fireworks between these two.

174: In what was an already stacked weight class, No. 2 Logan Massa of Michigan will take on the defending Big Ten and national champion Carter Starocci of Penn State. The tournament missed out on a potentially fantastic match between Starocci and Iowa’s Michael Kemmerer when the Hawkeye had to medically forfeit. But Massa and Starocci should bring plenty of energy and entertainment, as Starocci’s slim 3-2 win over Massa during the regular season points to another close bout.

197: Eric Schultz of Nebraska and Penn State’s Max Dean will face off for the first time this season. It will be unique as it will crown a first-time Big Ten champion. Dean is a transfer from Cornell and Schultz is a two-time Big Ten runner-up.

