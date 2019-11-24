The third-ranked Nebraska wrestling team overcame a shaky start to hold off Northern Iowa 23-19 on Sunday in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
The No. 17 Panthers started off strong as Jay Schwarm pinned Alex Thomsen in the 125-pound weight class to give UNI the early 6-0 lead. NU's Ridge Lovett (133 pounds) later surrendered four near-fall points and a takedown to fall 8-2 to Jack Skudlarczyk.
Chad Red led the Huskers' resurgence in the dual with a technical-fall victory 18-0 over UNI's Michael Blockhus in the 141-pound weight class, cutting Nebraska's deficit to 9-5.
NU's No. 19 Collin Purinton's takedown of No. 3 Max Thomsen (149) and victories from Peyton Robb (157) and Isaiah White (165) gave NU at 14-9 lead.
Nebraska dropped three of the final four matches, including upset bids over No. 3 Mikey Labriola (174) and No. 3 Taylor Venz (184), but a dominating technical fall by No. 10 Eric Schultz at 197 pounds secured the Husker victory.
Schultz scored a 24-9 win over UNI's Noah Glasser to put Nebraska ahead 23-16.