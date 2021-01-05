Husker wrestling team ranked fifth in NWCA poll

The Nebraska wrestling team will open its season Friday as the country's No. 5 team, according to the latest National Wrestling Coaches Association's Top 25 poll.

Three Big Ten teams — Iowa, Penn State and Michigan — occupy the top three spots, and North Carolina State is fourth.

Some teams have begun their seasons. Missouri, for example, has competed in three duals. The Big Ten will begin its season this weekend.

The Huskers will host Minnesota at 8 p.m. Friday at the Devaney Sports Center. The Golden Gophers are ranked No. 12.

Nebraska finished in second place at last year's Big Ten Championships, and was expected to compete for a national title before the NCAA championships were canceled due to the pandemic.

