Husker wrestling team moves up to No. 2 in NWCA poll

The Nebraska wrestling team moved up one spot to No. 2 in the latest NWCA Division I poll. It's the Huskers' highest ranking in school history.

NU, which started the season at No. 5, is coming off wins against Wyoming and No. 17 Northern Iowa.

Iowa is No. 1 the poll. Penn State, which had its 60-match win streak snapped against then-No. 10 Arizona State last week, dropped to third.

Nebraska (4-0) will next compete in the Cliff Keen Invitational on Dec. 6-7 in Las Vegas.

