Husker wrestling team moves up to No. 2 in NWCA poll

Nebraska vs. Wyoming, 11.22

Nebraska’s Mikey Labriola (top) wrestles Wyoming’s Hayden Hastings in the 174-pound weight class on Friday during the first home dual of the season at the Devaney Sports Center.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

The Nebraska wrestling team moved up one spot to No. 2 in the latest NWCA Division I poll. It's the Huskers' highest ranking in school history.

NU, which started the season at No. 5, is coming off wins against Wyoming and No. 17 Northern Iowa.

Iowa is No. 1 the poll. Penn State, which had its 60-match win streak snapped against then-No. 10 Arizona State last week, dropped to third.

Nebraska (4-0) will next compete in the Cliff Keen Invitational on Dec. 6-7 in Las Vegas.

 

