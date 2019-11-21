When the 2019 NCAA wrestling championships came to a close last March in Pittsburgh, the Nebraska wrestling team once again finished among the elite, but a bitter taste was left in their mouth.
The Huskers finished 10th at the national tournament, marking the fifth straight season Nebraska finished in the top 10. However, the Huskers weren’t satisfied.
“Well, we left a lot of points out there, and you know it only takes losing one or two of those close matches,” said 20-year Nebraska head coach Mark Manning. “In a lot of those types of matches we needed to be able to turn them around and we needed to capitalize on that.”
The Huskers are ranked No. 3, according to the National Wrestling Coaches Association. They return plenty of firepower, including three 2019 All-Americans in sophomore Mikey Labriola (174 pounds), senior Isaiah White (165) and junior Chad Red Jr. (141). Not to mention 2018 All-American Taylor Venz (184) and two-time NCAA qualifier Eric Schultz (197).
But as loaded as they might seem, the big question is who replaces three-time All-American and 2019 national runner-up Tyler Berger at the 157 pounds?
Enter redshirt freshman Peyton Robb. The Owatonna, Minnesota, native amassed a 22-3 record in his redshirt season, it has already translated into success early on in 2019. After defeating Nebraska-Kearney’s Jacob Wasser in Nebraska's dual against the Lopers, Robb won the 157B pool at the Journeymen Collegiate Classic on Nov. 10 in Troy, New York, pinning teammate Johnny Blankenship in the championship.
His success on the mat has caught the eyes of some former Husker wrestling greats.
“James Green took him [Robb] as a workout partner for the World Championships in September. So that tells you quite a bit and what kind of respect James and Jordan Burroughs have for him,” said Manning.
The Huskers also have a couple of freshmen who could make an impact. Manning pointed out Ridge Lovett (133) and Kevon Davenport (149). The two newcomers each won their respective weight classes at the recent Daktronics Open on Nov. 17 in Brookings, South Dakota.
It was Davenport’s victory that caught the attention of Manning, after the Michigan native pinned South Dakota State’s Henry Pohlmeyer, a two-time NCAA Tournament qualifier.
“He pinned a NCAA qualifier in the finals, and it was no fluke. He took him down, rode him, cradled him up and pinned him. So it says quite a bit about that guy,” said Manning.
The focus now turns to Friday’s dual versus Wyoming, the first full-team dual for the Huskers this season. The Cowboys have five ranked wrestlers, including at 125 and 133 pounds, where the Huskers will be breaking in new talent.
Manning, however, as he just wants his top 10 guys to focus.
“It’s all about our 10 guys performing at their best," he said. "So, I just want them to be focused and really do the little things they need to do to win big matches.”
The dual against Wyoming will take place at the Devaney Sports Center at 7 p.m.. Nebraska then hits the road to face No. 17 Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa, at 1 p.m. Sunday.