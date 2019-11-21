Projected Husker lineup

125 pounds: Alex Thomsen, rfr.—Four-time high school state champion is set to anchor the 125 spot for the Huskers after redshirting in 2018-19.

133: Zak Hensley, sr.—Went 11-4 in his first season at NU after wrestling at Iowa Central CC; is off to a 4-1 start this season.

141: Chad Red, jr.—Was a Big Ten runner-up at 141 last season and is ranked No. 7 this season.

149: Collin Purinton, sr.—Went 8-6 as a junior and is off to a 4-0 start.

157: Peyton Robb, rfr.—Took a redshirt last year, and prior to NU was a three-time state champion in Minnesota; is 4-0 to start the season.

165: Isaiah White, sr.—Took sixth at nationals last year and is ranked fifth nationally at the moment; also won a DII national title at Notre Dame College in 2017.

174: Mikey Labriola, so.—Emerged as one of the top Huskers last year, finishing sixth at nationals and fourth at Big Tens; is ranked No. 3 nationally.

184: Taylor Venz, jr.—The two-time NCAA qualifier finished in fourth at nationals last season and is currently ranked No. 3 nationally at 184.

197: Eric Schultz, jr.—Two-time NCAA qualifier is ranked 10th at 197 and is off to a 5-0 start this year.

285: David Jensen, sr., or Christian Lance, sr.—Jensen brings a lot of experience, having won 49 career matches; Lance went 8-4 as a junior and attended Fort Hays State prior to joining the Huskers.