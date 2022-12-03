Husker wrestlers win their third straight Cliff Keen title

Nebraska won its third straight Cliff Keen Invitational on Saturday in Las Vegas behind individual titles for wrestlers Brock Hardy, Peyton Robb and Mikey Labriola.

The Huskers rolled to 137.5 points in winning the invitational for the fifth time. NC State was second with 127.5. Big Ten rivals Michigan (fourth, 96.5), Ohio State (tied for eighth, 82.5) and Northwestern (10th, 81.5) also finished in the top 10 of the 33 teams competing.

Hardy, ranked 17th at 141 pounds, upset 14th-ranked Ryan Jack of NC State 5-4 in the semifinals with a late reversal in the third period, then scored a takedown in each of the first two periods to defeat No. 22 Cael Happel of Northern Iowa in the final.

In his final at 157, No. 4 Robb used a pair of takedowns, two escapes and riding time to hold off No. 11 Kendall Coleman of Purdue 7-3.

No. 3 Labriola, the defending champion at 174, needed sudden victory to defeat No. 2 Mekhi Lewis of Virginia Tech. After a scoreless first period, Labriola earned an escape in the second period, then Lewis did the same in the third. In the extra period, an attacking Labriola scored a takedown to repeat as champion.

No. 23 Silas Allred (197) and Lenny Pinto (184) both lost in the semifinals, with Allred eventually finishing fifth and Pinto sixth.

No. 27 Liam Cronin (125) and Bubba Wilson (165) worked their way through the consolation brackets to reach the third-place matches. Cronin used an escape and a takedown in the third period to upset No. 10 Brandon Taylor of Oregon State 4-2. Wilson tied No. 10 Matthew Olgiun 4-4 through three periods before being pinned in the overtime.