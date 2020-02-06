Husker wrestlers will look to carry momentum on Indiana road trip

After a dramatic win against then-No. 3 Ohio State, the No. 4 Nebraska wrestlers will look to carry momentum into road duals at Purdue and Indiana.
The Huskers (7-3, 3-2 Big Ten) will take on Purdue at 6 p.m. Friday in West Lafayette, Indiana, and Indiana at noon Sunday in Bloomington.
Purdue (11-4, 4-3), ranked 14th, is coming off losses to No. 13 Minnesota and No. 9 Wisconsin. The Boilermakers' lineup includes four wrestlers ranked in the top 10 nationally, including Dylan Lydy, who is No. 4 at 174 pounds. He'll likely see the Huskers' Mikey Labriola, who is ranked No. 6.
You have free articles remaining.
The Hoosiers (1-8, 1-7) are coming off losses to Wisconsin and Minnesota. Indiana's lone win came against Maryland, 19-16.
Nebraska is coming off a 19-14 win against Ohio State. The dual was tied at 14-14 heading into the final match and Isaiah White sealed it with a pinfall victory. The Huskers won six of 10 bouts.
White is ranked No. 5 at 165, Eric Schultz is No. 5 at 197 and Chad Red is No. 8 at 141.
NU last wrestled against Purdue and Indiana in 2018, defeating both in Lincoln.
After the Indiana road trip, the Huskers will close the regular season against No. 22 Michigan and No. 13 Minnesota.