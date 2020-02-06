Husker wrestlers will look to carry momentum on Indiana road trip

After a dramatic win against then-No. 3 Ohio State, the No. 4 Nebraska wrestlers will look to carry momentum into road duals at Purdue and Indiana.

The Huskers (7-3, 3-2 Big Ten) will take on Purdue at 6 p.m. Friday in West Lafayette, Indiana, and Indiana at noon Sunday in Bloomington.

Purdue (11-4, 4-3), ranked 14th, is coming off losses to No. 13 Minnesota and No. 9 Wisconsin. The Boilermakers' lineup includes four wrestlers ranked in the top 10 nationally, including Dylan Lydy, who is No. 4 at 174 pounds. He'll likely see the Huskers' Mikey Labriola, who is ranked No. 6.

The Hoosiers (1-8, 1-7) are coming off losses to Wisconsin and Minnesota. Indiana's lone win came against Maryland, 19-16.

Nebraska is coming off a 19-14 win against Ohio State. The dual was tied at 14-14 heading into the final match and Isaiah White sealed it with a pinfall victory. The Huskers won six of 10 bouts.

White is ranked No. 5 at 165, Eric Schultz is No. 5 at 197 and Chad Red is No. 8 at 141.