Husker wrestlers to compete without fans at NCAA championships

It has been an interesting turn of events for the Nebraska wrestling team. In the wake of the spread of COVID-19 across the United States, the NCAA announced Wednesday that the wrestling championships will take place with only essential staff and limited family in attendance.
The championships are scheduled March 19-21 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
For Nebraska coach Mark Manning and his staff, it was a crazy day as the NCAA also revealed the official brackets for the tournament later Wednesday.
“Maybe if I was 25 years old I would take it different, but now I just take it in stride,” said Manning. “It is what it is. Family and staff are able to go and wrestlers are still going to wrestle. That’s the main thing is what’s best for the wrestlers.”
It was an unexpected announcement. Manning knew there was a chance it could happen, but wasn’t sure if the NCAA would pull the trigger.
“Yeah, I was shocked,” said Manning. “I knew it was possible that they (NCAA) would pull the plug on the fans, but I didn’t think it would happen.”
With the announcement coming later in the day, Manning didn’t have the opportunity to speak to his team as it practiced in the morning. However, he’s confident they won’t be too distracted with the stands being empty.
“It’s disappointing for the fans and the guys (wrestlers) not being able to have that experience, but it’s still good to be able to wrestle,” Manning said. “But 10 years from now, they’ll say, ‘Hey, I’m a national champion, an All-American.’ They’re not going to worry about this year being the year about the coronavirus.”