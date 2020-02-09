Husker wrestlers sweep Indiana road trip with dominating win over Hoosiers

The No. 4 Nebraska wrestling team completed a Hoosier State sweep with a 35-6 victory at Indiana on Sunday.

The Huskers (9-4, 4-3 Big Ten), who defeated Purdue on Friday, won eight of 10 bouts and scored bonus points in six matches.

NU got pinfall victories from Chad Red at 141 pounds and Mikey Labriola at 174.

Red opened the meet with a quick victory against Indiana's Eddie Bolivar, pinning Bolivar in 53 seconds. Labriola, ranked No. 6 nationally in his weight class, needed only :52 to pin Diego Lemley.

NU also got major-decision wins from Peyton Robb (157), Eric Schultz (197) and Christian Lance (285). Taylor Venz recorded a technical fall win against the Hoosiers' Jacob Hinz at 184.

Jake Silverstein, a redshirt freshman from Smithtown, New York, made his season debut for the Huskers at 165 and earned an 11-7 victory against Dillon Hoey.