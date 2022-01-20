 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Husker wrestlers seek first Big Ten dual win as conference grind continues
Husker wrestlers seek first Big Ten dual win as conference grind continues

The latest episode begins with NU's new QB situation. Plus, the guys share thoughts on some interesting comments from a men's hoops player ... among other Husker topics.

The Big Ten schedule can be quite a grind.

Not that it needed a reminder, but the Nebraska wrestling team is seeing that here in January.

After dropping two duals against ranked conference foes, the No. 14 Huskers (3-2, 0-2 Big Ten) will travel to No. 7 Wisconsin (7-0, 3-0) for a 7 p.m. Friday night clash.

NU will continue its road trip Sunday with a 2 p.m. dual at No. 21 Northwestern (2-3, 0-3).

Wisconsin opened Big Ten competition with wins against Northwestern, Rutgers and Minnesota (the Gophers edged NU 19-13 last week). The Badger lineup features four wrestlers ranked in the top 10.

Nebraska has won four of the past six meetings against Wisconsin, including 21-15 in the previous meeting. NU is 14-0 all-time against Northwestern.

Not only will the Huskers be looking for their first Big Ten dual victory, but they'll be seeking momentum heading into a Feb. 4 home dual against No. 3 Michigan.

The dual against Michigan kick-starts the final stretch for the Huskers, which includes matches against No. 1 Penn State, No. 19 Illinois and No. 2 Iowa before the Big Ten Championships at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Nebraska wrestling logo 2014

