Husker wrestlers seek first Big Ten dual win as conference grind continues

The Big Ten schedule can be quite a grind.

Not that it needed a reminder, but the Nebraska wrestling team is seeing that here in January.

After dropping two duals against ranked conference foes, the No. 14 Huskers (3-2, 0-2 Big Ten) will travel to No. 7 Wisconsin (7-0, 3-0) for a 7 p.m. Friday night clash.

NU will continue its road trip Sunday with a 2 p.m. dual at No. 21 Northwestern (2-3, 0-3).

Wisconsin opened Big Ten competition with wins against Northwestern, Rutgers and Minnesota (the Gophers edged NU 19-13 last week). The Badger lineup features four wrestlers ranked in the top 10.

Nebraska has won four of the past six meetings against Wisconsin, including 21-15 in the previous meeting. NU is 14-0 all-time against Northwestern.

Not only will the Huskers be looking for their first Big Ten dual victory, but they'll be seeking momentum heading into a Feb. 4 home dual against No. 3 Michigan.

The dual against Michigan kick-starts the final stretch for the Huskers, which includes matches against No. 1 Penn State, No. 19 Illinois and No. 2 Iowa before the Big Ten Championships at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

