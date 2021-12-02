Husker wrestlers riding momentum early in the season. Can they keep it going in Las Vegas?

The Cliff Keen Invitational always is circled on the schedule for the Nebraska wrestling team.
And for good reason.
The invite takes place in Las Vegas, where the bright lights are as dazzling as the wrestling stars who will partake in the desert. The No. 9 Huskers will be joined by in-state Nebraska-Kearney and eight top-25 teams, including No. 8 Ohio State and No. 11 Cornell.
“It can really kind of pull some guys up,” Nebraska coach Mark Manning said. “Not only up in the rankings, but set themselves (Nebraska) up because they won’t see some of these teams, they won’t see some of their opponents until the postseason.”
This will be the 26th time the Huskers have competed at Cliff Keen as they look to defend their 2019 team title after last season’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But this also continues a trend of stiff challenges for Nebraska, which recently came off a 27-6 dismantling of No. 15 North Carolina at home as well as claiming three individual titles at the Daktronics Open in Brookings, South Dakota.
Even with a loaded field in sight, the Huskers and Manning are only focusing on themselves.
“Really just on ourselves and continue to challenge our guys in practice,” Manning said. “… And so that competition when it comes to being our best, we’re ready to display it and show good performances.”
What’s been an early storyline this season has been the ascension of sophomore Peyton Robb, who added to his impressive early-season résumé. After defeating North Carolina’s defending national champion Austin O’Connor, the Minnesota native went out and finished as runner-up at the Daktronics Open at 157 pounds.
Robb lost in sudden victory to Iowa State’s David Carr, who's currently ranked No. 1 at 157.
“We shouldn’t have wrestled him at 165 last year, because now everyone thinks this guy just all of a sudden showed up and how he’s a big boy,” Manning said. “… We’ve always known Peyton Robb was good.”
And if Nebraska wants to win Cliff Keen titles back-to-back for the first time, it will be up to Robb and the rest of the Husker lineup to execute their game plan.
“We just need to continue to perform to our ability level,” Manning said. "It’s coach's talk, but it’s real. It’s what I emphasize to our guys. It’s not about who we wrestle, it’s how we wrestle.
“We have more in us and I’m looking forward to seeing that growth this weekend.”
The Cliff Keen meet will begin at 11 a.m. Friday with championship and third-place matches taking place at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Briefly
* Nebraska will take nine wrestlers to Las Vegas; 133-pound starter Alex Thomsen is out with the flu.
* The Huskers have won Cliff Keen three times (2003, 2008 and 2019). They’ve also finished runner-up five times (1992, 1995, 2000, 2004 and 2013).
* The last time Nebraska finished outside the top five at Cliff Keen was in the 2014-2015 season, when it finished sixth.