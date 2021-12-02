Husker wrestlers riding momentum early in the season. Can they keep it going in Las Vegas?

The Cliff Keen Invitational always is circled on the schedule for the Nebraska wrestling team.

And for good reason.

The invite takes place in Las Vegas, where the bright lights are as dazzling as the wrestling stars who will partake in the desert. The No. 9 Huskers will be joined by in-state Nebraska-Kearney and eight top-25 teams, including No. 8 Ohio State and No. 11 Cornell.

“It can really kind of pull some guys up,” Nebraska coach Mark Manning said. “Not only up in the rankings, but set themselves (Nebraska) up because they won’t see some of these teams, they won’t see some of their opponents until the postseason.”

This will be the 26th time the Huskers have competed at Cliff Keen as they look to defend their 2019 team title after last season’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But this also continues a trend of stiff challenges for Nebraska, which recently came off a 27-6 dismantling of No. 15 North Carolina at home as well as claiming three individual titles at the Daktronics Open in Brookings, South Dakota.

Even with a loaded field in sight, the Huskers and Manning are only focusing on themselves.