Husker wrestlers recognized as academic All-Americans

Earlier this month, several Nebraska wrestlers were recognized for their efforts on the mat. On Thursday, five Huskers received honors for their work in the classroom.

A group of five Huskers — Collin Purinton, David Jensen, Taylor Venz, Eric Schultz and Peyton Robb — were all included in the The National Wrestling Coaches Association's 2020 Division I Scholar All-Americans.

In order to be named a Division I Scholar All-American, each honoree must have possessed at least a 3.0 cumulative GPA and be a 2020 NCAA Qualifier.

Schultz and Venz were named All-Americans for their athletic accomplishments on April 17.

