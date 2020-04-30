Husker wrestlers recognized as academic All-Americans
Michigan vs. Nebraska, 2.14

Nebraska’s Taylor Venz wrestles Michigan’s Jelani Embree in the 184-pound weight class on Feb. 14 at the Devaney Sports Center.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Earlier this month, several Nebraska wrestlers were recognized for their efforts on the mat. On Thursday, five Huskers received honors for their work in the classroom.

A group of five Huskers — Collin Purinton, David Jensen, Taylor Venz, Eric Schultz and Peyton Robb — were all included in the The National Wrestling Coaches Association's 2020 Division I Scholar All-Americans. 

In order to be named a Division I Scholar All-American, each honoree must have possessed at least a 3.0 cumulative GPA and be a 2020 NCAA Qualifier.

Schultz and Venz were named All-Americans for their athletic accomplishments on April 17. 

