Husker wrestlers push top-ranked Penn State to the finish before falling short

The No. 1 Penn State wrestling team won two of the final three matches to hold off No. 8 Nebraska 21-13 on Sunday in University Park, Pennsylvania.

No. 2 Iowa in the only Big Ten team to compete in a closer match against the Nittany Lions this season, losing 19-13 on Jan. 28.

NU put itself in position for the upset when Mikey Labriola, ranked fifth, earned a bonus-points win at 174 points, pulling the Huskers to within 14-10.

But the Nittany Lions, who improved to 16-0, followed with wins at 184 and heavyweight to put the match away.

Aaron Brooks, ranked No. 1 at 184, defeated NU's Taylor Venz 14-4 at 184 and Greg Kerkvliet, ranked No. 5 at heavyweight, beat NU's Christian Lance 8-2.

The Huskers (5-4, 2-4 Big Ten) won four matches.

No. 8 Ridge Lovett beat Penn State's Beau Bartlett 6-0 at 157, No. 5 Peyton Robb edged Terrell Barraclough 3-2 at 157 and No. 3 Eric Schultz earned a 6-4 decision over Michael Beard at 197.

The Huskers were competing against a second top-three team in three days. They lost to No. 3 Michigan 20-13 at home Friday.

