Husker wrestlers open conference competition against No. 8 Wisconsin

The second-ranked Nebraska wrestling team will head north for its first conference dual of the season.
The Huskers (5-0) will face No. 8 Wisconsin (7-1, 0-1 Big Ten) in Madison, Wisconsin, on Sunday. The match begins at 2 p.m.
Nebraska will roll into Madison having outscored its five dual opponents 167-31. The Huskers' group of All-Americans, Chad Red (141 pounds), Isaiah White (165), Mikey Labriola (174) and Taylor Venz (184), are a combined 15-2 in duals this season.
The Huskers last competed on Dec. 20 at home, knocking off Oregon State 32-3 at the Devaney Sports Center.
The Badgers feature top-ranked Seth Gross (133), who was named Big Ten Wrestler of the Week on Jan. 3 after claiming an individual title at the Midlands Championship.
After its Wisconsin trip, Nebraska will head to Iowa City, Iowa, for another ranked conference matchup against No. 1 Iowa on Jan. 18 at 8 p.m. That match will be broadcast on BTN.