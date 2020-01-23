Husker wrestlers look to bounce back at home against pair of Big Ten foes this weekend

There is no question this year’s Nebraska wrestling team is good. A current No. 7 ranking from NWCA and nine wrestlers ranked inside the Intermat top-20 backs up that statement quite clearly.
But as good as the Huskers look on paper, coach Mark Manning is looking for something more.
After a two-dual losing streak, Nebraska (5-2) has some questions to answer. Its most recent loss came to No. 1 Iowa, 26-6, the Hawkeyes' 11th straight win against the Huskers. Despite the lopsided score, Nebraska wrestled with intensity and seven of the 10 bouts were decided by three or fewer points. Plus, all but one of the matches resulted in a decision.
Unfortunately for Nebraska, it ultimately came down to the results that didn’t go in its favor.
Manning is hoping for that extra step from his team, so when it’s time for the NCAA Championships in March, the Huskers can win those close and important matches.
“Absolutely, our guys have it, so we’re just tapping into that,” Manning said. “We have to work technically in some areas, but at the end of the day it comes down to mentality, and our guys are building toward that. The season isn’t over yet; March is when it counts.”
This weekend will be a good indicator for Manning of how much of a step Nebraska has taken as it takes on perennial power Penn State (6-1) on Friday night and Michigan State (5-5) on Sunday afternoon.
Penn State has one of the best program résumés ever. Winners of eight of the past nine national championships, the Nittany Lions come into Lincoln ranked No. 2 despite missing 2019 NCAA champion Anthony Cassar at heavyweight and Kent State graduate transfer and 2018 NCAA third-place finisher Kyle Conel at 197, both out for the season because of injuries.
Still, Penn State delivers a potent lineup that features No. 3 Roman Bravo-Young at 141, No. 2 Nick Lee at 141, No. 1 Vincenzo Joseph at 165 and No. 1 Mark Hall at 174. The Nittany Lions' only loss was against Arizona State; the Sun Devils won 19-18 to snap Penn State's 60-dual win streak dating back to the end of the 2014-15 season. With Nebraska favored in four of the 10 weights, the task seems less daunting than against Iowa last week.
Michigan State, meanwhile, has a pair of ranked wrestlers in No. 20 Jake Tucker at 157 and No. 17 Cam Caffey at 184.
Manning said aggressiveness will be the key for his team to pull out two victories this weekend.
“We just need to bring the energy and bring our aggressiveness. We need to wrestle our way and we’re going to be successful when we keep staying aggressive,” Manning said.
The scene at the Devaney Sports Center will be unusual for both duals. On Friday, the wrestling mat will be raised 3 feet above the floor, like was in the Final X wrestling event that's been held in Lincoln. On Sunday, the annual Tumble N' Rumble event will take place, with the Husker men's gymnastics team competing against Iowa alongside the Huskers' wrestling dual against the Spartans.
Friday's match against Penn State begins at 6 p.m., with Huskers-Spartans starting at 2 p.m. Sunday.