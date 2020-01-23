Husker wrestlers look to bounce back at home against pair of Big Ten foes this weekend

There is no question this year’s Nebraska wrestling team is good. A current No. 7 ranking from NWCA and nine wrestlers ranked inside the Intermat top-20 backs up that statement quite clearly.

But as good as the Huskers look on paper, coach Mark Manning is looking for something more.

After a two-dual losing streak, Nebraska (5-2) has some questions to answer. Its most recent loss came to No. 1 Iowa, 26-6, the Hawkeyes' 11th straight win against the Huskers. Despite the lopsided score, Nebraska wrestled with intensity and seven of the 10 bouts were decided by three or fewer points. Plus, all but one of the matches resulted in a decision.

Unfortunately for Nebraska, it ultimately came down to the results that didn’t go in its favor.

Manning is hoping for that extra step from his team, so when it’s time for the NCAA Championships in March, the Huskers can win those close and important matches.

“Absolutely, our guys have it, so we’re just tapping into that,” Manning said. “We have to work technically in some areas, but at the end of the day it comes down to mentality, and our guys are building toward that. The season isn’t over yet; March is when it counts.”

