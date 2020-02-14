Husker wrestlers honor seniors in style, roll over Michigan in Big Ten clash

The Nebraska wrestling team can best be described as a brotherhood. That was certainly felt when the No. 4 Huskers honored their seniors while putting together a 25-15 dual win over No. 22 Michigan on Friday night at the Devaney Sports Center.

Nebraska’s show of brotherhood was most evident when Mikey Labriola took the mat at 174 pounds. On the back of his singlet, Labriola wore the name “Ruettiger,” as in senior Kyle Ruettiger. In some way Labriola was honoring him, but it was actually just an accident.

“I didn’t even have my red singlet, I lost it somewhere. I live with him (Ruettiger), he’s my best friend, so he said I could wear it. I was like, 'Dude, I’m stealing your thing, but he didn’t care. So, I grabbed it, wore it and the coaches had no idea,” said Labriola.

Aside from Ruettiger, the senior class as a whole has meant a whole lot to Labriola.

“They mean so much from Isaiah (White) being a workout partner and (you) gain a mentor for life. Just showing me the ways as a freshman, everything has been great, and it sucks because next thing you know they’re gone,” said Labriola.