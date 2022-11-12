Husker wrestlers defeat Army for first dual win, then fall to NC State

The No. 17 Nebraska wrestling team picked up its first dual win of the season Saturday, a 25-9 victory over Army at the Journeymen Wranglemania in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

The Huskers couldn't keep it going in their second dual, losing 23-10 against No. 8 NC State.

After dropping the first matchup at the 125 pounds, the Huskers won four straight. No. 26 Boo Dryden (133 pounds) and Dayne Morton (149) each won decisions, while No. 29 Brock Hardy (141) and No. 4 Peyton Robb (157) won major decisions.

The Huskers' highest-ranked wrestler, No. 3 Mikey Labriola (174), earned a 12-6 decision over No. 21 Ben Pasiuk, giving Nebraska a 17-6 lead. No. 24 Silas Allred (197) and No. 28 Cale Davidson (285) closed out the dual with major decisions.

Against NC State, the Huskers started off well. At 125, Jacob Van Dee won a 7-3 decision over No. 21 Jarrett Trombley. The Huskers lost the next three matchups before Robb won 8-2 over No. 6 Ed Scott to keep Nebraska within 9-6.

After that, however, the Huskers lost four of the last five matches in the duel. Labriola took a major decision for his second victory of the day.