Nebraska lost just one match Thursday in the Nebraska Duals at the Devaney Sports Center, taking an opening 37-3 victory over Chadron State and a 47-0 win over Nebraska-Kearney.
Edwin Thomsen picked up a pair of wins in the 125-pound class, with a pinfall in 1:00 over the Eagles Tate Stoddard, and then used a major decision over UNK with a 17-6 drubbing.
Against the Eagles, Nebraska won the first five matches before Chadron State's Tate Allison picked up the lone victory over the Huskers with a 3-1 decision over Dalton Peters.
Eric Schultz was commanding for Nebraska at 197 pounds with two technical falls. Schultz took a 26-10 victory in 5:00 over Chadron States Wade French, and a 26-11 victory over the Loper's Jace Lacaille.
Nebraska finished with three pins and Schultz's technical fall to close out Nebraska-Kearney in the 47-0 victory.
Chadron State and Nebraska-Kearney both picked up victories over Hastings.