Husker sophomore wrestler earns freestyle title at UWW Junior Nationals
  • Updated
Nebraska sophomore Ridge Lovett wrestled his way to a 61-kg freestyle national championship at the UWW Junior Nationals on Sunday at CHI Health Center Omaha.

Lovett opened the day with a pin of future Northwestern Wildcat Carter Young in the quarterfinals and followed with a 10-0 technical fall victory against Isaiah Delgado (Utah Valley) in the semifinals, his fourth technical fall win of the tournament.

Lovett edged Pittsburgh's Cole Matthews 5-4 in the championship match.

Nebraska's Isaiah Alford placed fifth at 74 kg. The Lincoln High graduate bounced back from a consolation semifinal loss with a 15-5 technical fall victory against Minnesota's Baylor Fernandes to cap a 6-2 tournament.

