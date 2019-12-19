Husker freshman 133-pounder Ridge Lovett seizes his chance

A typical day for Ridge Lovett begins bright and early at 6 a.m.
After finishing lifting at 7:30, the freshman on the Nebraska wrestling team begins a grueling class schedule with calculus, English, and chemistry. Throw in a two-hour practice with some tutoring and you have a day that would make anyone drop to the floor in exhaustion.
However, this was always the plan for Lovett, who growing up expected to be in this situation.
“My dad was always telling me, 'You’re wrestling to go to college,'" Lovett said. "The goal was to get a scholarship, so it’s kind of always been told to me, so I never really thought there was any other way.”
The Post Falls, Idaho, native has always had a close relationship with his father, Lonnie, who got him into wrestling at age 2. As a result, wrestling was always a big deal in the Lovett household. Lonnie was the coach of the local wrestling club, which Ridge attended until he was 8.
It was when Ridge Lovett reached high school that things turned up a notch. Under the guidance of his father and Post Falls High School coach Pete Reardon, Lovett eventually finished with a 169-0 career record, including four straight Idaho 5A state championships and the 2019 Idaho Wrestler of the year honor.
In addition, Lovett won the national championship in Greco-Roman at the Junior National Championships in Fargo, North Dakota.
As impressive as those accolades may be, it was making the Cadet World Team in 2017 that he remembers most.
You have free articles remaining.
“Making the world team was really cool,” Lovett said. “I had to go to Akron and win the World Team Trials there. It was always a goal for me, but I never really thought that I could accomplish that.”
After capping off his historic high school career, Lovett made the decision to come to Nebraska and continue his wrestling career as the 19th-ranked recruit in the nation according to FloWrestling. However, Lovett wasn’t expected to start right away, being slotted behind returning sophomore Tucker Sjomeling at 133 pounds. But when Sjomeling went down with an injury at the Daktronics Open in South Dakota on Nov. 17, the door opened for Lovett to make a splash.
Even though Lovett didn’t wrestle in the team’s dual against Wyoming on Nov. 22, Nebraska coach Mark Manning decided to burn Lovett’s redshirt and give the freshman an opportunity. Lovett wound up wrestling Northern Iowa's Jack Skudlarczyk two days later, with Lovett falling 8-2 after giving up eight straight points.
Regardless of that result, Manning likes what Lovett brings to the table.
“He’s an awful tough kid," Manning said. "He has huge upside, great potential and right now he’s our guy moving forward. Ridge has really stepped it up and has made some really good adjustments into college wrestling.”
With continued improvement at practice and a couple of wrestle-off wins, Lovett earned the chance to go to the Cliff Keen Invitational in Las Vegas, one of the premier tournaments in the early college wrestling season. Lovett reached the semifinals, where he lost to No. 8 Montorie Bridges of Wyoming 5-1. Going into the consolation bracket, Lovett ran off two more wins to finish third and help No. 2 Nebraska win the tournament for the first time since 2008.
With a couple of weeks of rest and finals week wrapping up, Lovett and Nebraska turn their attention to Oregon State for a dual Friday to try to close out the year with some momentum. Lovett is projected to battle the Beavers' Devan Turner, a 2019 NCAA Tournament qualifier, and the Husker hopes his work pays off.
“We haven’t slowed down but have kept our heads down and just kept working," Lovett said. "I’ve just been working on my stuff and making sure I’m hitting hard, fast and just wrestling the way I wrestle.”
The Huskers' dual against Oregon State begins at 6 p.m. at the Devaney Sports Center, with television coverage on FS1.