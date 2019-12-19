Husker freshman 133-pounder Ridge Lovett seizes his chance

As impressive as those accolades may be, it was making the Cadet World Team in 2017 that he remembers most.

“Making the world team was really cool,” Lovett said. “I had to go to Akron and win the World Team Trials there. It was always a goal for me, but I never really thought that I could accomplish that.”

After capping off his historic high school career, Lovett made the decision to come to Nebraska and continue his wrestling career as the 19th-ranked recruit in the nation according to FloWrestling. However, Lovett wasn’t expected to start right away, being slotted behind returning sophomore Tucker Sjomeling at 133 pounds. But when Sjomeling went down with an injury at the Daktronics Open in South Dakota on Nov. 17, the door opened for Lovett to make a splash.

Even though Lovett didn’t wrestle in the team’s dual against Wyoming on Nov. 22, Nebraska coach Mark Manning decided to burn Lovett’s redshirt and give the freshman an opportunity. Lovett wound up wrestling Northern Iowa's Jack Skudlarczyk two days later, with Lovett falling 8-2 after giving up eight straight points.

Regardless of that result, Manning likes what Lovett brings to the table.