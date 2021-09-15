 Skip to main content
Home dual against Iowa, Big Ten meet at PBA highlight Huskers' '21-22 wrestling schedule
HUSKER WRESTLING

Home dual against Iowa, Big Ten meet at PBA highlight Huskers' '21-22 wrestling schedule

The Nebraska wrestling team will compete in eight home events this upcoming season, and none will be bigger than the Big Ten Championships at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Huskers released their 2021-22 schedule, which will begin Nov. 11 with the Nebraska Duals.

The back end of NU's schedule has a lot of intrigue to it. NU will travel to Penn State and later host Big Ten powerhouse Iowa on Feb. 20, a meeting that typically draws a lot of Iowa fans to Lincoln. The Hawkeyes are the defending national champions.

Two weeks later, Nebraska will host the conference tournament (March 9-10) before finishing at the NCAA Championships in Detroit (March 17-19).

The Huskers will host North Carolina (Nov. 18), South Dakota State (Dec. 18), Purdue (Jan. 7), Michigan (Feb. 4) and Illinois (Feb. 13).

NU's schedule features eight teams that finished in the top 25 at last season's NCAA Championships.

2021-22 schedule:

November: 11—Nebraska Duals; 18—North Carolina; 21—Daktronic Open, Brookings, S.D.

December: 3-4—Cliff Keen Invitational, Las Vegas; 18—South Dakota State.

January: 7—Purdue; 14—at Minnesota; 21—at Wisconsin; 23—at Northwestern.

February: 4—Michigan; 6 or 11—at Penn State; 13—Illinois; 20—Iowa.

March: 9-10—Big Ten Championships, Pinnacle Bank Arena; 17-19—NCAA Championships, Detroit.

Nebraska wrestling logo 2014

 

