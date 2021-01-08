'He's a dog': Freshman Haas fills void on Huskers' roster as NU starts season with 'W'

There was an opening at the 184-pound weight class for No. 5 Nebraska in its season-opening dual against No. 12 Minnesota on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Returning All-American and No. 7 Taylor Venz was forced to the bench because of a skin infection. That meant Nebraska coach Mark Manning had to rely on freshman Nathan Haas.
Haas, one of Nebraska’s top recruits from last summer, showed why he was so coveted, beating the Gophers' No. 19 Owen Webster 5-2 by riding him out for the last 3 minutes of the match as the Huskers held off the Gophers 22-14. No. 4 Mikey Labriola's pin at 174 pounds was the deciding blow for Nebraska.
“It’s not surprising when we recruited Nathan,” said Manning. “We knew his work ethic and we knew his character. ... He’s not just a little puppy, he’s a dog.”
Another debut that impressed Manning was at 125, where Indiana transfer Liam Cronin battled No. 14 Patrick McKee.
Cronin dominated the whole way, securing a takedown near the end of the first period before exploding in the second. After McKee was hit with a locked-hands call, Cronin got a takedown before adding on four near-fall points. McKee would get an escape, but Cronin prevailed 8-1.
“I really liked how Liam Cronin came out,” Manning said. “He wrestled with great intensity and confidence. I’d like see him get the major (decision) at the end of the match, so that’s one thing I’m critical of, but I was proud of how he competed.”
Boo Dryden cruised his way to a victory over NU's Alex Thomsen at 133 after four near-fall points in the first period.
NU's Chad Red, ranked No. 7, got off to good start, defeating Marcos Polanco 4-1.
After a scoreless first period at 149, freshman Brock Hardy took advantage of his top position against the Gophers' Michael Blockhus, racking up 2 minutes of riding time and four near-fall points. He would add a couple more takedowns in the third period to make the final 9-2. NU's Caleb Licking fell 10-5 to No. 6 Brayton Lee at 157.
After intermission, 165-pounder Peyton Robb led Minnesota's Andrew Sparks 5-4 going into the third period, Sparks got an escape and then a takedown to take a 7-5 lead. As time ran out, Robb managed to get an escape and takedown for the win, but it was later overturned after video review.
Nebraska relied on Labriola late, and he delivered. Leading 9-4 in the third period, the Pennsylvania native pinned Jake Allar with 43.5 seconds left in the match to give Nebraska a 15-9 lead.
After Haas’s win at 184, No. 2 Eric Schultz handled Minnesota’s Garrett Joles by major decision, 14-3, to lock up the win.
No. 1 Gable Steveson won by technical fall over the Huskers Christian Lance at heavyweight to end the dual.
Nebraska wrestles at No. 1 Iowa next Friday.