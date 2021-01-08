'He's a dog': Freshman Haas fills void on Huskers' roster as NU starts season with 'W'

There was an opening at the 184-pound weight class for No. 5 Nebraska in its season-opening dual against No. 12 Minnesota on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.

Returning All-American and No. 7 Taylor Venz was forced to the bench because of a skin infection. That meant Nebraska coach Mark Manning had to rely on freshman Nathan Haas.

Haas, one of Nebraska’s top recruits from last summer, showed why he was so coveted, beating the Gophers' No. 19 Owen Webster 5-2 by riding him out for the last 3 minutes of the match as the Huskers held off the Gophers 22-14. No. 4 Mikey Labriola's pin at 174 pounds was the deciding blow for Nebraska.

“It’s not surprising when we recruited Nathan,” said Manning. “We knew his work ethic and we knew his character. ... He’s not just a little puppy, he’s a dog.”

Another debut that impressed Manning was at 125, where Indiana transfer Liam Cronin battled No. 14 Patrick McKee.

Cronin dominated the whole way, securing a takedown near the end of the first period before exploding in the second. After McKee was hit with a locked-hands call, Cronin got a takedown before adding on four near-fall points. McKee would get an escape, but Cronin prevailed 8-1.