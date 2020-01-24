Heavyweight bout decides dual as Husker wrestlers fall to Penn State

For being a freshman, Seth Nevills sure knows how to come up clutch for one of the nation’s leading programs.

The Penn State heavyweight came up big once again Friday night at the Devaney Sports Center, defeating Nebraska’s Christian Lance 4-0 to give the No. 2 Nittany Lions a 20-18 win over the No. 7 Huskers.

This wasn’t the first time Nevills took part in a dual-deciding match. When Penn State took on Illinois earlier this month, Nevills made his season debut. With the dual 19-16 in the Nittany Lions' favor going to the final weight, Nevills won 6-3 to give Penn State the victory.

Fast forward to Friday night and the situation was the same, but the environment was not. With a Husker-record 5,960 people in attendance, the stakes seemed higher, but Penn State coach Cael Sanderson wasn’t too worried about his heavyweight competitor.

“He’s done a great job," Sanderson said. "It doesn’t surprise me. We know he’s a great wrestler. I think he just needs more experience and he should keep improving, but obviously we’re very proud and happy for him.”