Hawkeyes too strong for Huskers in Big Ten wrestling dual

Facing a lineup of top-10 wrestlers at every weight, the No. 7 Huskers didn't have any easy outs at top-ranked Iowa on Saturday night.

The Hawkeyes (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) had a streak of five straight wins and rolled to a 26-6 victory over Nebraska (5-2, 0-2) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

Iowa started fast, with Spencer Lee, ranked No. 1 at 125 pounds, taking a technical fall over Nebraska's Edwin Thompson in the first match. Austin DeSanto, ranked second at 133, then won a 7-4 decision over 13th-ranked Ridge Lovett to give Iowa an 8-0 lead.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chad Red, ranked ninth at 141 pounds, put the Huskers on the board with a 6-2 decision over No. 6 Max Murin. Red, an All-American last season, improved to 5-1 in duals this season.

But after that, Iowa steadily increased its lead with five straight decisions, including No. 2 Alex Marinelli's 4-3 win over No. 5 Isaiah White.

Nebraska's Eric Schultz, ranked 14th at 197, stopped the Hawkeye streak with a 3-1 decision over fourth-ranked Jacob Warner to make the score 23-6.

Freshman heavyweight Tony Cassioppi, ranked third, finished the match with a 6-1 decision over Christian Lance, ranked 15th.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0