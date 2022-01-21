Freshman Serrano clinches Huskers' first Big Ten dual win after getting lift from seniors

Nebraska freshman wrestler Dominick Serrano made his collegiate debut Friday, and he made the most of it.

Serrano's 10-8 overtime win against No. 7 Wisconsin's No. 25-ranked Kyle Burwick at 133 pounds secured No. 14 Nebraska's 22-12 win against the Badgers in Madison, Wisconsin.

It marked the Huskers' first Big Ten dual win this season.

The Huskers got off to the wrong foot to open the dual, as No. 4 Ridge Lovett fell to No. 9 Austin Gomez at 149 pounds and Bubba Wilson was pinned shortly after at 165 pounds.

Enter the Nebraska seniors, who stepped up in a big way. Mikey Labriola had a major decision at 174 and Taylor Venz came back from injury to win 7-1, Eric Schultz crawled away with a 3-1 victory and Christian Lance pulled out a close 5-3 win over No. 8 Trent Hilger to help Nebraska take control of the dual.

And despite Jeremiah Reno losing 6-0 to No. 8 Eric Barnett at 125, Nebraska didn't allow the Badgers to capitalize with bonus points, setting the stage for the dual clinching takedown seven seconds in overtime for Serrano.

Chad Red ended the dual with a decisive 8-3 win over Joseph Zargo.

Nebraska takes Saturday off to travel to Evanston, Illinois, where the Huskers will take on No. 21 Northwestern. The action starts at 2 p.m. Sunday.

