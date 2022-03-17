Four Huskers advance to quarterfinals at NCAA wrestling championships

Four Nebraska wrestlers will be grappling in the quarterfinals after winning their Round of 16 matchups Thursday night at the NCAA Championships in Detroit.

After sending seven of eight qualifiers through to the second round, Ridge Lovett (149 pounds), Mikey Labriola (174), Eric Schultz (197) and Christian Lance (285) all won to secure spots in Friday's quarterfinals.

Lovett sprang on top of No. 10 Joshua Heil of Campbell in the second period with a reversal and two near-fall points, which eventually led to an 8-1 win.

Labriola scored all three of his points in the opening period and withstood a late rally from Purdue's No. 25 Gerrit Nijenhuis, 3-2, to avenge a loss earlier in the season.

Schultz continued his winning ways in close matches with a 4-3 decision over No. 14 Gret Bulsak of Rutgers. The senior notched a takedown with 1 minute, 11 seconds left in the match to go up 4-2, and held on to win. Lance pulled off one of the bigger upsets in the Round of 16 with his 5-4 decision over No. 5 Wyatt Hendrickson of Air Force.

Chad Red lost his Round of 16 match at 141 pounds to returning All-American and No. 3 Sebastian Rivera of Rutgers 7-6 in overtime. At 157, Peyton Robb pinned his way to the second round before dropping an 8-5 decision to No. 7 Josh Humphreys of Lehigh. They'll both wrestle in the second round of consolations Friday morning.

Check back later for updates to this story

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0