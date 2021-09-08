 Skip to main content
Former UNK, international standout Tervel Dlagnev joins NU wrestling staff
  • Updated
Tervel Dlagnev

Tervel Dlagnev celebrates his win against Les Sigman in the 120-kilogram freestyle final at the U.S. Olympic Wrestling Team Trials in 2012.

 Associated Press file photo

One of the most distinguished American wrestlers in recent years is joining the Nebraska wrestling staff, and he's a very familiar name to those in the state.

NU coach Mark Manning announced the hiring of Tervel Dlagnev as a volunteer assistant coach Wednesday. He comes to Lincoln after serving as an assistant coach at Ohio State.

The 35-year-old Dlagnev was a two-time NCAA Division II champion and a four-time All-American at Nebraska-Kearney. Then his international career took off.

Considered one of the country's best heavyweight freestyle wrestlers, Dlagnev was awarded a bronze medal at the 2012 Olympic Games in London. He placed fifth at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, won bronze medals at the 2009 and 2014 world meets and was a 2011 Pan American Games world champion.

"He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Nebraska, will provide another piece to our coaching staff and will add value to our student-athletes' experience on and off the mat," Manning said in a news release.

Dlagnev joins a staff that includes former Huskers Bryan Snyder and Robert Kokesh.

