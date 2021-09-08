Former UNK, international standout Tervel Dlagnev joins NU wrestling staff

One of the most distinguished American wrestlers in recent years is joining the Nebraska wrestling staff, and he's a very familiar name to those in the state.

NU coach Mark Manning announced the hiring of Tervel Dlagnev as a volunteer assistant coach Wednesday. He comes to Lincoln after serving as an assistant coach at Ohio State.

The 35-year-old Dlagnev was a two-time NCAA Division II champion and a four-time All-American at Nebraska-Kearney. Then his international career took off.

Considered one of the country's best heavyweight freestyle wrestlers, Dlagnev was awarded a bronze medal at the 2012 Olympic Games in London. He placed fifth at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, won bronze medals at the 2009 and 2014 world meets and was a 2011 Pan American Games world champion.

"He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Nebraska, will provide another piece to our coaching staff and will add value to our student-athletes' experience on and off the mat," Manning said in a news release.

Dlagnev joins a staff that includes former Huskers Bryan Snyder and Robert Kokesh.

