Former Husker James Green retires from competitive wrestling

James Green won a Big Ten championship and was a four-time All-American before his wrestling career really took off at the international level.

Now the former Husker is stepping away from the mat as a competitor. Green announced his retirement from wrestling over the weekend, but will stay with the sport. He has accepted a position as a developmental coach for Team USA.

"Nothing is guaranteed in this life, and we must control what we can control," Green said in a statement. "I can't wait to share my knowledge of the sport with the next generation."

Green is the only Husker to be named All-American four times, and he won a Big Ten title in 2014.

The Willingboro, New Jersey, native flourished as a freestyle wrestler with Team USA, making six U.S. Senior World Teams. He won a silver medal at the 2017 World Championships and a bronze medal at the 2015 Worlds.

Green's international competitions included stops in Lincoln. Just last September, he competed in the U.S. Senior World Trials at the Devaney Sports Center.

"He leaves our sport as an iconic figure, and his drive, passion and heart for people is what makes him a special person," NU coach Mark Manning said in a statement. "USA Wrestling is getting a tremendous person as well as a great wrestling coach, and his influence on the next generation will be impactful."

