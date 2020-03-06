For Husker wrestling team, conference championships provide stiff test

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

That is what came into mind when Manning looked at Nebraska’s seeding — a lot of Nebraska wrestlers will have to take on a top seed to lock up an automatic qualification spot.

“I think it’s (Nebraska’s seedings) pretty much spot on,” said Manning. “When you look at Iowa, they’ve won on paper. But it’s going to come down to those quarterfinal matches when it’s two against three or three against six.

“We’re running into some of those top guys in the quarterfinals, and it’s going to be terrific. We’re super-excited about that.”

For Nebraska, its lowest seeded wrestler is Alex Thomsen, who is 10th at 125 pounds. Its highest is Eric Schulz, who is the seeded second at 197.

Schultz, who picked up his team-leading 21st win against Minnesota, has been quite a story for Nebraska.

“He’s really improved with his attention to details, technique and really wrestles with purpose,” said Manning. “He’s always gone hard, but now he’s more refined in his skillset.”