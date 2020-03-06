For Husker wrestling team, conference championships provide stiff test

It has been an anxious two-week wait for the Husker wrestling team.
After finishing its season with a dominant 29-12 dual win over No. 13 Minnesota, No. 4 Nebraska is glad to be able to get back out on the mat.
That will happen this weekend as the Huskers compete in the Big Ten Championships on Saturday and Sunday. They'll have an opportunity to claim a conference championship in the process and qualify wrestlers for the NCAA Tournament.
Each season, the NCAA assigns each conference allocations for each weight class to determine which wrestlers earn automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament, this year taking place in Minneapolis.
The Big Ten dominates the field with 79 out of 283 allocations. So an argument can be made that the Big Ten Championships are tougher than the NCAA Tournament.
Nebraska head coach Mark Manning partly agrees.
“In some ways the Big Ten Championships is tougher,” said Manning. “The Big Ten is so condensed, so you get a lot of familiar competition. It’s tougher to win because people scout you so much. Then you go to the NCAA Tournament and we will wrestle guys in the first couple rounds we haven’t seen.”
What doesn’t help the cause for Nebraska is No. 1 Iowa, the regular-season conference champion that has all 10 wrestlers seeded in the top three of each weight class.
That is what came into mind when Manning looked at Nebraska’s seeding — a lot of Nebraska wrestlers will have to take on a top seed to lock up an automatic qualification spot.
“I think it’s (Nebraska’s seedings) pretty much spot on,” said Manning. “When you look at Iowa, they’ve won on paper. But it’s going to come down to those quarterfinal matches when it’s two against three or three against six.
“We’re running into some of those top guys in the quarterfinals, and it’s going to be terrific. We’re super-excited about that.”
For Nebraska, its lowest seeded wrestler is Alex Thomsen, who is 10th at 125 pounds. Its highest is Eric Schulz, who is the seeded second at 197.
Schultz, who picked up his team-leading 21st win against Minnesota, has been quite a story for Nebraska.
“He’s really improved with his attention to details, technique and really wrestles with purpose,” said Manning. “He’s always gone hard, but now he’s more refined in his skillset.”
Even though he’s seeded fourth, 141-pounder Chad Red has been on a tear for the last month, too. After losing via major decision to Penn State’s No. 1 Nick Lee in January, Red has dominated, pinning his opponents four out of the last five outings. He’ll have an opportunity to avenge that loss to Lee if both win their opening matches.
“I just see of level of maturity, not just from Chad (Red) as a person but as a competitor,” said Manning. “He’s understanding the details in order for him to be a Big Ten champion. I just see a focus in (Chad) right now. He looks really sharp.”
Lastly, after splitting duties with junior Christian Lance almost all season, David Jensen will compete at heavyweight and is seeded fifth.
The Big Ten Championships begin on Saturday morning and will finish on Sunday in Piscataway, New Jersy. The finals will be televised on the Big Ten Network on Sunday beginning at 2:30 p.m.