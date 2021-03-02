Five Huskers earn top-five seeds for Big Ten wrestling tournament

Five Nebraska wrestlers were in the top five in preliminary seedings for this weekend's Big Ten Championships.

The Huskers' 197-pounder Eric Schultz earned the top seed at his weight, Liam Cronin (125) and Mikey Labriola (174) received No. 2 seeds, Chad Red (141) is fourth and Christian Lance (285) is fifth.

Schultz is the first Nebraska wrestler since 2015 to earn a No. 1 seed in his weight at the Big Ten Championships.

In all, the eighth-ranked Huskers received nine top-10 seeds across the 10 weights. The other NU top 10s are Ridge Lovett (seventh at 149), Caleb Licking (10th at 157), Peyton Robb (seventh at 165) and Taylor Venz (sixth at 184).

Preliminary seeds are determined by a vote of conference coaches.

Nebraska placed second behind Iowa at the tournament last season, its best tournament finish as a member of the Big Ten. Schultz led the way by finishing second, one of five Huskers with top-three finishes as the entire lineup earned automatic bids to the NCAA Championships.

Top-ranked Iowa has four No. 1 seeds for the tourney.

The meet's first session begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, with the semifinals at 6:30 p.m., at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania. Consolation matches begin at 11 a.m. Sunday, with the championship matches starting at 3 p.m. on BTN.

