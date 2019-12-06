Five Huskers advance to semifinals at Vegas wrestling invite

Nebraska freshman Ridge Lovett upended Utah Valley's No. 7 Taylor LaMont at the 133-pound weight class with a 6-1 wrestling decision Friday in Las Vegas at the Cliff Keen Invitational, sending all 10 Huskers into the quarterfinals.
Lovett added an 8-7 decision in the quarterfinals, as No. 2 Nebraska put five wrestlers into the semifinals to lead the team standings with 69 points. Ohio State is second with 68, followed by Arizona State with 60.5.
You have free articles remaining.
No. 6 Chad Red (141), No. 4 Isaiah White (165), No. 5 Michael Labriola (174) and No. 13 Christian Lance (285) join Lovett in Saturday's semifinals.
White moved on with a 9-5 decision over Minnesota's Bailee O'Reilly, while Labriola held off Ohio State's Kaleb Romero 2-1. Red got an injury forfeit 33 seconds into his match and Lance added a dominant 15-5 major decision over Fresno State's Randy Gonzalez.
Alex Thomsen (125), No. 13 Collin Purinton (149), Peyton Robb (157), No. 6 Taylor Venz (184) and No. 10 Eric Schultz (197) will all continue on Saturday in the consolation round of eight.
The fifth-ranked Venz fell in a 7-4 decision in a top-five matchup to No. 4 Lou Deprez of Binghamton. He will have another test right away, facing No. 10 Zach Carlson of South Dakota State.