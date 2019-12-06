Five Huskers advance to semifinals at Vegas wrestling invite

Nebraska freshman Ridge Lovett upended Utah Valley's No. 7 Taylor LaMont at the 133-pound weight class with a 6-1 wrestling decision Friday in Las Vegas at the Cliff Keen Invitational, sending all 10 Huskers into the quarterfinals.

Lovett added an 8-7 decision in the quarterfinals, as No. 2 Nebraska put five wrestlers into the semifinals to lead the team standings with 69 points. Ohio State is second with 68, followed by Arizona State with 60.5.

No. 6 Chad Red (141), No. 4 Isaiah White (165), No. 5 Michael Labriola (174) and No. 13 Christian Lance (285) join Lovett in Saturday's semifinals.

White moved on with a 9-5 decision over Minnesota's Bailee O'Reilly, while Labriola held off Ohio State's Kaleb Romero 2-1. Red got an injury forfeit 33 seconds into his match and Lance added a dominant 15-5 major decision over Fresno State's Randy Gonzalez.

Alex Thomsen (125), No. 13 Collin Purinton (149), Peyton Robb (157), No. 6 Taylor Venz (184) and No. 10 Eric Schultz (197) will all continue on Saturday in the consolation round of eight.

The fifth-ranked Venz fell in a 7-4 decision in a top-five matchup to No. 4 Lou Deprez of Binghamton. He will have another test right away, facing No. 10 Zach Carlson of South Dakota State.

