Ex-Huskers Burroughs, Green put on show in Lincoln at Team USA Senior trials

Eight matches later, it was Burrough’s turn to satisfy the home crowd escaping with a 3-2 win over three-time NCAA champion Alex Dieringer. Burroughs defeated the former Oklahoma State wrestler 10-5 in the first match.

The win put Burrough on his seventh world team and 10th international team.

But his victory may have come at a cost.

With around 90 seconds remaining in the match, Burroughs took a tumble on the mat immediately grabbing his right knee. In obvious pain, he finished the match. In a combination of sprinting and limping, Burroughs made it to the hallways of PBA before laying down on the floor.

“I’m not sure yet,” Burroughs said on his knee. “I don’t want to speculate because I really don’t know. …I’d be much happier if my leg didn’t hurt. I don’t really have time to be happy right now, I don’t feel good.”

Injury aside, Burroughs impressed throughout the team trials, winning with ease. And with as much as Burroughs has wrestled, his opponents this weekend were all new. But, more importantly, Sunday was reassuring for the former Olympic gold medalist that he can still be successful on the big stage.