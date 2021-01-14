Embracing underdog role, No. 6 Nebraska wrestling looks to 'change the dynamic' vs. top-ranked Iowa

“I’m sure it will be very similar to what we experienced at the Devaney (Sports Center) on Friday night and we tried to create that in our own wrestling room and at Hendrix,” Manning said. “… So, it will be a lot different.”

For a dual as big as this one, Manning and his staff have preached to their wrestlers to not get in their own way as he has seen occur across all competitions from high school to Olympics.

“I think too many people do that and they fall apart,” Manning said. “I think people get beat before they even put their foot on the line or in any sport. So, you got to stay in the moment, and it’s a big lesson for our guys.”

Attitude has also been discussed in the Husker wrestling room this week. Embracing the underdog role has been a steady occurrence when facing Iowa in recent years, and Nebraska is once again harboring that feeling.

“We’re a team that has to keep proving it because there’s not pressure on us, there’s pressure on them,” Manning said. “So, we have to take them into deep water, and we have to change the dynamic.

“We have to wrestle good enough to challenge them.”