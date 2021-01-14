Embracing underdog role, No. 6 Nebraska wrestling looks to 'change the dynamic' vs. top-ranked Iowa

You can tell when it’s Iowa week in Nebraska’s wrestling room.
The Huskers haven't defeated Iowa, ranked No. 1 in the country, since 2006. There's plenty of motivation on Nebraska's side.
“You might as well not be on the team if you don’t have it (motivation),” Nebraska coach Mark Manning said. “We had a really good practice on Sunday and Monday, and it’s about taking that energy and amping it up for Friday night.”
From a distance, Iowa looks untouchable this year. The Hawkeyes return 19 letterwinners from a team that won the Big Ten last season and was considered by many to be the heavy favorite to become national champion before the NCAA championships were canceled due to COVID-19 in March.
Nine NCAA qualifiers return for the Hawkeyes, including Missouri transfer Jaydin Eierman (141 pounds), who finished third at the NCAAs two seasons ago after sitting out last year with an Olympic redshirt.
Eierman is one of Iowa's three top-ranked wrestlers in their weights, a group that includes Hodge Trophy winner and 2020 Big Ten wrestler of the year Spencer Lee at 125 pounds, as well as Michael Kemerer (174).
Adding to that, the No. 6 Huskers will be on the road at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, known for having one of the most intimidating atmospheres in all of college wrestling. However, only family members will be allowed to attend.
“I’m sure it will be very similar to what we experienced at the Devaney (Sports Center) on Friday night and we tried to create that in our own wrestling room and at Hendrix,” Manning said. “… So, it will be a lot different.”
For a dual as big as this one, Manning and his staff have preached to their wrestlers to not get in their own way as he has seen occur across all competitions from high school to Olympics.
“I think too many people do that and they fall apart,” Manning said. “I think people get beat before they even put their foot on the line or in any sport. So, you got to stay in the moment, and it’s a big lesson for our guys.”
Attitude has also been discussed in the Husker wrestling room this week. Embracing the underdog role has been a steady occurrence when facing Iowa in recent years, and Nebraska is once again harboring that feeling.
“We’re a team that has to keep proving it because there’s not pressure on us, there’s pressure on them,” Manning said. “So, we have to take them into deep water, and we have to change the dynamic.
“We have to wrestle good enough to challenge them.”
Nebraska and Iowa will wrestle live on Big Ten Network with the match starting at 8 p.m.