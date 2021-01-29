Elkhorn artist calls chance to design tribute shoes for the late Christian Miller 'a tremendous honor'

"There were times I was tired, but you'd sit there and think, 'Well, gosh, I'm sure Christian would give anything to be tired right now.'"

Miller created the shoes at his home in Elkhorn, at a table with small jars of red, white and black paint scattered in front of him.

He was able to get the shoes done in time to deliver to Snyder earlier this week and the Husker wrestlers first saw them at their lockers.

The reactions, seen in a video, brought tears to his eyes, Eckley said.

"It's not a thing where I was happy for me, but when we see the kids and their response, that makes it worthwhile," he said.

Miller's interest in shoe art actually just started. This was his first team project.

A youth baseball coach, Miller went looking for powder blue baseball shoes to match the uniforms of his team last summer.

"Couldn't get them anywhere and so I just ordered some shoe paint and all I did was the swoosh on it," he said. "One of the dads said, 'You should start doing shoes.'"

Eckley, a stay-at-home dad, designed a pair of baseball cleats for a Millard North player, and he also painted a pair of basketball shoes.