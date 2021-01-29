Elkhorn artist calls chance to design tribute shoes for the late Christian Miller 'a tremendous honor'

The assignment of creating shoe art to honor a program's fallen teammate was a bit daunting.
But above all, it was a great honor for Chris Eckley, an artist based in Elkhorn.
When Nebraska associate head wrestling coach Bryan Snyder asked Eckley, a family friend, to design wrestling shoes to pay tribute to Christian Miller, Eckley, a former Nebraska baseball player and Omaha native, said absolutely.
Miller, a Plainview graduate, died in a car accident in Lincoln in November. The team plans to honor him during Sunday's meet against Wisconsin at the Devaney Sports Center.
Each of the 15 Husker wrestlers set to compete will wear a pair of shoes with artwork painted in Miller's honor. A portrait of Miller with angel wings graces one side of the shoe. "Forever a Husker" is painted on the other side.
It took Eckley 2½ weeks to complete the project, and about 8 to 10 hours per shoe if uninterrupted.
"There's so many things that came to my mind," Eckley said. "You want to do it the right way and something that the family would be proud of, and his teammates. There was a little bit of pressure in creating something like that, but it's a tremendous honor.
"There were times I was tired, but you'd sit there and think, 'Well, gosh, I'm sure Christian would give anything to be tired right now.'"
Honored to be a part of the Christian Miller project for @HuskerWrestling. Only wish I’d had the opportunity to know him. @Huskers pic.twitter.com/Id0ZLF9rc0— Rabs Custom Kickz (@rabbiteck) January 29, 2021
Miller created the shoes at his home in Elkhorn, at a table with small jars of red, white and black paint scattered in front of him.
He was able to get the shoes done in time to deliver to Snyder earlier this week and the Husker wrestlers first saw them at their lockers.
The reactions, seen in a video, brought tears to his eyes, Eckley said.
"It's not a thing where I was happy for me, but when we see the kids and their response, that makes it worthwhile," he said.
Miller's interest in shoe art actually just started. This was his first team project.
A youth baseball coach, Miller went looking for powder blue baseball shoes to match the uniforms of his team last summer.
"Couldn't get them anywhere and so I just ordered some shoe paint and all I did was the swoosh on it," he said. "One of the dads said, 'You should start doing shoes.'"
Eckley, a stay-at-home dad, designed a pair of baseball cleats for a Millard North player, and he also painted a pair of basketball shoes.
He then started his own business, Rabs Custom Kickz, out of his house.
Eckley said he plans to be at Sunday's meet to watch the Huskers take on the Badgers. He'll have a chance to see his artwork up close on the red mats.
"I was very honored to be given the opportunity to do it," he said.
