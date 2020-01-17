Coming off first loss, Husker wrestling team gets chance to bounce back against No. 1 Iowa

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It’s hard to beat Iowa on its home mat. The Hawkeyes have lost only seven home duals since 2011, and considering how good they are this year, it will be an even taller task for a Husker team that hasn’t beaten Iowa in over a decade.

While Nebraska sends out one of the more powerful lineups in the country, the No. 1 Hawkeyes are on another level. According to the InterMat.com rankings, Iowa has all 10 of its starting wrestlers inside the top 10, including No. 1 Spencer Lee at 125 pounds, No. 2 Austin DeSanto at 133, No. 1 Pat Lugo at 149, No. 2 Alex Marinelli at 165 and No. 2 Michael Kemerer at 174.

Some see this team as one of Iowa's best ever, adding to the pressure on No. 7 Nebraska, which until it suffered its first dual loss of the season on Sunday — 25-18 at No. 8 Wisconsin — was ranked second behind only the Hawkeyes. That meeting with the Badgers started a stretch of four of five duals against top-10 opponents, with current No. 2 Penn State (next Friday) and No. 4 Ohio State (Feb. 2) coming to Lincoln.

“I’ve noticed that our team is a little bit more focused this week," Manning said. "They know the challenges in front of them the next few weeks. It’s really every week and we’re trying to get them be on their ‘A’ game and get them competing the right way."