Coming off first loss, Husker wrestling team gets chance to bounce back against No. 1 Iowa

There are plenty of big-time rivalries in the Big Ten.
Some, such as Ohio State against Michigan in football, are more intense than others. Nebraska vs. Iowa in wrestling may not be at that level, but the Huskers are working on it.
Considered one of the best wrestling programs of all-time, Iowa has dominated the rivalry against the Huskers lately, winning the past 10 duals, including all seven since the Huskers joined the Big Ten Conference. One has to go back all the way to Jan. 14, 2006, for the last Nebraska victory over Iowa, 24-13 in the National Duals in Iowa City.
“It’s been awhile since we beat Iowa,” Nebraska coach Mark Manning said. “So, what a great opportunity to go in there and take it all. We say it’s a great challenge, but also one that I think this team’s ready for, so it’s going to be fun.”
Then there's Iowa’s home venue, Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Former Nebraska wrestler and national runner-up Tyler Berger has firsthand experience with how crazy it gets wrestling in front of the Hawkeye faithful.
“It is absurd. There’s nothing to prepare you for Carver-Hawkeye. Unless you have been in there and wrestled in that environment, there’s really nothing like it,” Berger said. “When we go to Penn State, they have a hostile crowd and Rutgers has a hostile crowd, but nothing compares to Carver.”
It’s hard to beat Iowa on its home mat. The Hawkeyes have lost only seven home duals since 2011, and considering how good they are this year, it will be an even taller task for a Husker team that hasn’t beaten Iowa in over a decade.
While Nebraska sends out one of the more powerful lineups in the country, the No. 1 Hawkeyes are on another level. According to the InterMat.com rankings, Iowa has all 10 of its starting wrestlers inside the top 10, including No. 1 Spencer Lee at 125 pounds, No. 2 Austin DeSanto at 133, No. 1 Pat Lugo at 149, No. 2 Alex Marinelli at 165 and No. 2 Michael Kemerer at 174.
Some see this team as one of Iowa's best ever, adding to the pressure on No. 7 Nebraska, which until it suffered its first dual loss of the season on Sunday — 25-18 at No. 8 Wisconsin — was ranked second behind only the Hawkeyes. That meeting with the Badgers started a stretch of four of five duals against top-10 opponents, with current No. 2 Penn State (next Friday) and No. 4 Ohio State (Feb. 2) coming to Lincoln.
“I’ve noticed that our team is a little bit more focused this week," Manning said. "They know the challenges in front of them the next few weeks. It’s really every week and we’re trying to get them be on their ‘A’ game and get them competing the right way."
While the task against Iowa is daunting, Manning is still confident his team can pull an upset Saturday.
“We have to the win the big moments and get some pins, which is tough to do,” Manning said. “But I think we have guys who are dangerous, so I’m really anxious to see some of the weight classes where there could be some fireworks. We have to wrestle fearless and confident, and I like our chances.”
The dual begins at 8 p.m. Saturday and will be televised by the Big Ten Network.