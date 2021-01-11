 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Burroughs will wrestle top-ranked Taylor on Wednesday in Lincoln
View Comments
topical
WRESTLING

Burroughs will wrestle top-ranked Taylor on Wednesday in Lincoln

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Freestyle World Cup Wrestling

Former Husker Jordan Burroughs waits for the start of a Wrestling World Cup match in 2018 in Iowa City, Iowa.

 Associated Press file photo

From his days as a Husker to Final X events, Jordan Burroughs has wrestled in matches numerous times in Lincoln.

The former Olympic Gold medalist is back on the home mat for one of his biggest challenges.

Burroughs will wrestle David Taylor on Wednesday at the Embassy Suites in downtown Lincoln. The match was originally scheduled to take place last Saturday in Austin, Texas, but was removed from the card and shifted to Lincoln because of COVID-19 issues in the Taylor camp, preventing Taylor from traveling to Austin.

Burroughs-Taylor, at 86 kg, will highlight a six-match card, which is set to begin at 7 p.m.

The other matches, ranging from high school to senior level, are: Anthony Knox-Ben Davino at 116 pounds, Sage Mortimer-Audrey Jiminez at 117 pounds, Cody Chittum-Jordan Williams at 145 pounds, J'den Cox-Nate Jackson at 215 pounds and Seth Gross-Joey McKenna at 65 kg.

Cox is an Olympic bronze medalist.

But all eyes will be on Burroughs and Taylor.

Burroughs, who won Olympic gold in London in 2012, is a six-time World Cup champion and four-time world champion.

Taylor, ranked No. 1 at 86 kg, is a three-time U.S. national champion and two-time World Cup champion. He was a four-time national champion at Penn State.

Burroughs is coming off a November victory against second-ranked Zahid Valencia.

View Comments
1
0
1
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News