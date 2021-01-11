Burroughs will wrestle top-ranked Taylor on Wednesday at Devaney

From his days as a Husker to Final X events, Jordan Burroughs has wrestled in matches numerous times in Lincoln.

The former Olympic Gold medalist is back on the home mat for one of his biggest challenges.

Burroughs will wrestle David Taylor on Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center. The match was originally scheduled to take place last Saturday in Austin, Texas, but was removed from the card and shifted to Lincoln because of COVID-19 issues in the Taylor camp, preventing Taylor from traveling to Austin.

Burroughs-Taylor, at 86 kg, will highlight a six-match card, which is set to begin at 7 p.m.

The other matches, ranging from high school to senior level, are: Anthony Knox-Ben Davino at 116 pounds, Sage Mortimer-Audrey Jiminez at 117 pounds, Cody Chittum-Jordan Williams at 145 pounds, J'den Cox-Nate Jackson at 215 pounds and Seth Gross-Joey McKenna at 65 kg.

Cox is an Olympic bronze medalist.

But all eyes will be on Burroughs and Taylor.

Burroughs, who won Olympic gold in London in 2012, is a six-time World Cup champion and four-time world champion.