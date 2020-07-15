Burroughs to leave NWTC following '21 Olympics, join training center closer to childhood home

For 14 years, Jordan Burroughs has called Lincoln his home. It's where he grew into a national champion wrestler and later an Olympic gold medalist.
The former Husker, who continues to have his sights set on the 2021 Summer Olympics, announced Wednesday that he'll return to his stomping grounds after the Olympics and become part of the Pennsylvania Regional Training Center in Philadelphia. He'll compete as a resident athlete with PRTC starting in September of 2021, finishing his wrestling career in an area where it started.
The training complex is located 23 miles away from Burroughs' hometown of Sicklerville, New Jersey.
"I'm a true believer that the greatest work I will ever do will not be on the wrestling mat," Burroughs wrote on his personal blog. "An athlete's legacy extends far beyond what they're able to accomplish on the field of play. I have the ability and the voice to empower and lead the young men and women of the next generation, and I want to do that in the same place that I began."
Burroughs, in a statement to USA Wrestling, added, "The infrastructure that has been created at the PRTC in Philadelphia will provide my family and me the best opportunity to accomplish our goals — both on and off the mat, in the next chapter of life."
Burroughs has been training at Nebraska Wrestling Training Center for many years, working with his former college coach Mark Manning. The NWTC is where he prepared for his run to a 2012 Olympic gold medal.
Burroughs is one of only three Americans to win four or more world championships, doing so in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017.
His continued presence at the NWTC has given the training center and the Nebraska program great exposure.
An NCAA national champion at 149 pounds and three-time All-American, Burroughs made clear his appreciation for Nebraska.
"I wasn't born here, but I was bred here," he wrote on his blog. "Anytime you have seen me, you have seen two men — Mark Manning and (Husker assistant) Bryan Snyder — close behind. The lessons that these coaches have taught me go far beyond my performances on the mat. They are not only coaches to me, but truly family. Every single one of my five titles are their titles as well. We've got one more year to add another one, together in Tokyo."
Burroughs, 32, was set to compete at the 2020 Summer Games, which were originally scheduled for later this month under the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world.
Over the past three months, he's had a considerable amount of time to think about his future, Burroughs noted on his blog titled, "One last ride."
He said his body is strong and mind are strong and he's not finished.
"There's no place like home," Burroughs wrote. "Now let's go win some more gold."
Another former Husker All-American who has had a lot of success wrestling internationally, James Green, recently announced his intentions to leave NWTC and join a training center at Virginia Tech.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
