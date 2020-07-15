Burroughs to leave NWTC following '21 Olympics, join training center closer to childhood home

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For 14 years, Jordan Burroughs has called Lincoln his home. It's where he grew into a national champion wrestler and later an Olympic gold medalist.

The former Husker, who continues to have his sights set on the 2021 Summer Olympics, announced Wednesday that he'll return to his stomping grounds after the Olympics and become part of the Pennsylvania Regional Training Center in Philadelphia. He'll compete as a resident athlete with PRTC starting in September of 2021, finishing his wrestling career in an area where it started.

The training complex is located 23 miles away from Burroughs' hometown of Sicklerville, New Jersey.

"I'm a true believer that the greatest work I will ever do will not be on the wrestling mat," Burroughs wrote on his personal blog. "An athlete's legacy extends far beyond what they're able to accomplish on the field of play. I have the ability and the voice to empower and lead the young men and women of the next generation, and I want to do that in the same place that I began."