Former Husker Jordan Burroughs took home the gold at the Pan-American Games in Lima, Peru, on Saturday.
Burroughs, a Team USA member, took down 2011 World silver-medalist Franklin Gomez of Puerto Rico 4-1 in the 74 kg final.
The ex-Husker led 1-0 at the break before Gomez tied the score up at 1-1. Burroughs took control of the match after a step-out and ended the match with a takedown to win in a 4-1 decision.
In the semis, Burroughs beat Cuba's Geandry Garzon 15-4 via technical fall to reach the finals. Burroughs won his opening match in a 10-0 technical fall against Peru's Abel Herrera Pastor.
Another former Husker, James Green, competed over the weekend at the Medved International in Minsk, Belarus. Green lost his only match in the 70 kg class.