Burroughs on Jim Rome's show: Ex-Husker reflects on bouncing back from Rio, career in MMA and more

The last we saw or heard from Jordan Burroughs, the former Nebraska two-time national champion and Olympic gold medalist was wrestling David Taylor in a clash of two of the world's best wrestlers.
Earlier this week, Burroughs was in "The Jungle." That would be Jim Rome's national radio show. Burroughs, who is in Lincoln training for another run at the Olympics, and Rome hit on several topics during a 15-minute interview.
Here are some of the highlights:
On Burroughs being a Buffalo Bills fan: "I grew up in South Jersey, right outside of (Philadelphia), so my parents were always longtime Eagles fans, but (I) was a little resistant to the in-house home-team product so I was a Denver Broncos fan as a kid. My wife is from Buffalo, New York. Her uncle is actually Thurman Thomas, and so we call him Uncle Thurm. He brought me into the fold, introduced me to the coaching staff, I've talked to (the) Bills organization numerous times, I've texted back and forth with Coach (Sean) McDermott. It is a special relationship that I have with the Bills."
On watching football players with wrestling backgrounds: "I think what translates well for linemen specifically is the hand fighting, so knowing how to stand up an opponent, knowing how to move an opponent in order either to get through them, get them underneath you, keep them off of your quarterback or get to their quarterback. I think that's a really big part of wrestling is … it's almost like boxing. You have to know how to move your body, control positional awareness using your hands to really control the body of your opponent. Every time I see a double-leg in football, or a standard tackle, I'm like, 'Man, this looks so much like wrestling.' I think what I can help to do or if more football players were interested in the sport and really use that as cross-training, it's just the standard double-leg in wrestling looks almost identical to a tackle with good form. I think wrestling translates well. We're tough, we work hard, we're able to just be in intimate settings where we're so close to our opponent and it makes for great action."
How Burroughs got into wrestling: "I was a big fan of WWE, or WWF at that time, so I used to watch a lot of guys. Macho Man Randy Savage, Hulk Hogan, the Ultimate Warrior, Edge and Christian, the Brood, all these guys. Those were my guys, so with my cousin Tyler, we spent a lot of time strolling the aisles of Walmart and Target looking for action figures for WWF. We were wrestling gurus when I finally got an opportunity to it, I was like, 'Man, is this like what I see on TV? Am I going to be able to jump off the top ropes and do a frog splash and slam people through tables?' So I thought it was really cool. But when I got to the local gymnasium at my town's high school and just saw that there was just wrestling mats laid out, and wearing headgear, it was much different than what I expected. But I was the youngest of four and the runt of my family, so wrestling was one of the few sports you didn't have to be big in stature to be successful because of the weight classes. I was a scrappy young man and I was competitive right away."
The feeling of winning Olympic gold in 2012 in London: "There's nothing like it. There's really nothing like it. The pinnacle of our sport is the Olympic gold. We don't have a championship season much like you see in the NFL with the playoffs. It was something that I had dreamed of for a long time. But to actually have it and feel it was something completely different. I had never even seen or touched an Olympic gold medal until it was actually placed around my neck."
How he has gone about rebuilding himself after the losses in Rio in 2016: "It was a dark time. I think one of the hardest things about being a professional athlete is your failures are public. The average person, if something happens to them, nobody really knows about it, but for us, people are watching it, people are in the stands with their camera phones and you're publicly crucified, and so it's a very difficult time. You have to rebuild your identity separate from your occupation. Everyone calls you the champ or everyone knows who you are and what you do when you're heralded as a hero, but when you get beat, you have this scarlet letter and this stigma where everyone's like, 'Man, I'm so sorry that things didn't work out for you.'
"To rebuild, I had really just re-evaluated my goals, I had to rebuild my confidence, be confident in my ability … moving forward. I had to cling closely to my team and have a lot of faith moving forward because I knew that it was going to be hard going in front of my peers once again and knowing that I didn't perform to the best of my ability. It was tough. It was humiliating and embarrassing. But I've got a great team of people, I've got a great wife, everyone encouraged me and pumped me up and told me I was still great, I could still do it, I still had opportunities ahead of me and that the best years of my competition were still in front in me.
"Just dug down deep and just got back to it, just ignored the critics and stopped reading the forums and stopped listening to what analysts had to say about my performance and started believing in myself and things worked out for me."
Would he ever consider competing in MMA? "I follow Connor McGregor on Instagram, I see him pull up with a new Lexus and a Bentley, driving a Lamborghini to practice, riding a yacht to Abu Dhabi to Fight Island and I'm like, 'Damn, I should have fought.' It's an interesting dynamic because I think I could really translate well. Most of the champions in MMA are former wrestlers. Kamaru Usman, Henry Cejudo, Jon Jones, Daniel Cormier, all these guys were great wrestlers and I would be teammates and train alongside them guys, so I was like, 'If they can do it, I can do it,' but it's a completely different sport, and I have so much appreciation and admiration for those guys, but I love wrestling. Wrestling is my craft. (It's) not as sexy, not as glamorous, you don't make as much money, but I think what we do is all about honor and that's what makes it cool for me. No. 2, I just don't want to get punched in the face."
On what's ahead: "I have seen that there was a statement from the Japanese prime minister recently that he still wants to hold the Olympic Games … so right now, that's what we're continuously preparing for. Our Olympic trials, which is our qualification process for the Olympic Games, happens in April (and) I'll be wrestling there, and if I win there, best two-out-of-three, I'll be on the U.S. Olympic team at 74 kilograms or 163 pounds, and I'll get to compete in August of 2021 for my chance to win a second Olympic gold medal. It's super-exciting times for myself, my family and my teammates. We're just training, getting my weight down, getting ready for the Olympic trials and hopefully going out there and putting on a show."
