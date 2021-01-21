Burroughs on Jim Rome's show: Ex-Husker reflects on bouncing back from Rio, career in MMA and more

How Burroughs got into wrestling: "I was a big fan of WWE, or WWF at that time, so I used to watch a lot of guys. Macho Man Randy Savage, Hulk Hogan, the Ultimate Warrior, Edge and Christian, the Brood, all these guys. Those were my guys, so with my cousin Tyler, we spent a lot of time strolling the aisles of Walmart and Target looking for action figures for WWF. We were wrestling gurus when I finally got an opportunity to it, I was like, 'Man, is this like what I see on TV? Am I going to be able to jump off the top ropes and do a frog splash and slam people through tables?' So I thought it was really cool. But when I got to the local gymnasium at my town's high school and just saw that there was just wrestling mats laid out, and wearing headgear, it was much different than what I expected. But I was the youngest of four and the runt of my family, so wrestling was one of the few sports you didn't have to be big in stature to be successful because of the weight classes. I was a scrappy young man and I was competitive right away."