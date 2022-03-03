Big Ten wrestling primer: Many of the nation's top wrestlers are in Lincoln. Here's a breakdown

The Big Ten wrestling championships are set for Saturday and Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena, and there's a good reason why many consider this a mini-national championship meet. The Journal Star's Geoff Exstrom takes a deep dive.

Four Huskers to watch

Eric Schultz (197 pounds): One of five super seniors on the roster, the Illinois native comes in as the No. 1 seed at 197 for the second straight year. With a record of 14-1 and ranked No. 3 in the country, Schultz’s only loss was in the Cliff Keen finals to now-No. 2 Stephen Buchanan of Wyoming. Schultz went undefeated in conference competition but has yet to face off against No. 2 seed Max Dean of Penn State and No. 3 seed Cameron Caffey of Michigan State.

Mikey Labriola (174): Ranked third nationally and the No. 3 seed at 174, Labriola brings plenty of experience in a loaded weight class. Look for the junior to make a run to the semifinals where he could face off against No. 2 Logan Massa of Michigan who he lost to 4-1 on Feb. 4.

Ridge Lovett (149): The self-proclaimed entertainer has a legit shot to be one of the few finalists for the Huskers coming in as the No. 3 seed. The Post Fall, Idaho, native has been stellar all season long with a record of 17-2 and looks ready to score big points for Nebraska.

Peyton Robb (157): The redshirt freshman has had his struggles this season but is also one of the more high-impact wrestlers for NU. He’s finished top four at the Big Tens in the past two seasons and looks to do it again as the No. 5 seed.

Four non-Huskers to watch

Gable Steveson, Minnesota: Steveson isn’t only the best wrestler that will be in Lincoln this weekend, but the best athlete. His blend of speed and strength is unheard of at his weight and he proved that with a historic 2021 by winning the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, winning an NCAA heavyweight national champion and being named the Hodge Trophy Winner. He’s a once-in-a-generation talent.

Roman Bravo-Young, Penn State: The defending national and Big Ten champion at 133 comes to Lincoln at 14-0, including a 3-2 decision over No. 2 seed Austin DeSanto of Iowa. The three-time All-American is one of the more explosive wrestlers in the field and truly embodies the spirit of Penn State wrestling, which has won four of the last five national championships.

Ryan Deakin, Northwestern: The sixth-year senior and No. 1 seed is looking to become the 61st three-time Big Ten champion when he takes the mat at 157. The Bloomfield, Colorado, native is the model of consistency with a career record of 116-18. He’s been fairly limited this season at 10-0 but is still the heavy favorite.

Nick Suriano, Michigan: It will be interesting to see how Suriano wrestles this weekend as he’s only wrestled eight matches, winning them all. The transfer from Rutgers, however, has a chance to score a lot of points for the Wolverines after winning national and Big Ten titles in 2019. He does have a 2-1 decision over No. 2 seed Drew Hildebrandt of Penn State.

Four intriguing weight classes

141: The top three seeds — Nick Lee of Penn State, Jaydin Eierman of Iowa and Sebastian Rivera of Rutgers — come in as the nation's top-ranked wrestlers at 141, too. For perspective, Rivera, a transfer from Northwestern, is a four-time All-American and two-time Big Ten champ at 133 and he’s only the three seed. While it’s an open race between those three, everyone is secretly hoping for a Lee-Eierman rematch as each of their last two matches against each other have gone to overtime.

174: This weight class again shows how deep the Big Ten is as the top four seeds also are the top four 174-pounders in the nation. Carter Starocci is the clear favorite after he won the national championship last year, but look for Iowa’s Michael Kemerer. The senior beat Starocci in last year’s Big Ten title match but has lost the last two matches, including a 2-1 ultimate tiebreaker loss this year at Iowa and a 3-1 overtime defeat in last year’s national final.

184: This looks to be a collision course between top-seed and national No. 1 Aaron Brooks of Penn State and No. 2 Myles Amine of Michigan. Brooks is a two-time defending Big Ten champion and defending national champion but was pushed to the brink by Amine earlier this year in a close 3-1 win.

197: This looks to be one of, if not the most wide-open weight class this weekend. Nebraska’s Eric Schultz is the top seed for the second straight year and looks to finally become a Big Ten champ after losing in the title match a year ago. But he hasn’t wrestled the two seeds behind him.

Four numbers to know

94: The number of combined All-American accolades earned by the field in the last five NCAA championships. Iowa leads the Big Ten during that span with 24, and Penn State and Michigan are tied for second with 14.

93: According to Intermat, that’s how many ranked wrestlers will be competing in Lincoln this weekend across 10 weight classes. The 184-pound class stands out among the rest with 13 of its 14 competitors ranked inside the top 33. It truly shows why many consider the Big Tens a mini-national championship.

7: The number of nationally ranked No. 1 wrestlers competing in the field. That includes Michigan’s Nick Suriano (125), Penn State’s Roman Bravo-Young (133), Nick Lee (141), Carter Staracci (174), Aaron Brooks (184), Max Dean (197), and Minnesota’s Gable Steveson (285).

6: The number of defending or former national champions competing in the field— Bravo-Young, Lee, Starocci, Brooks, Suriano and Stevenson.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.