Big Ten wrestling: Huskers' Schultz reaches national finals; Nebraska in second place behind Iowa

Nebraska wrestler Eric Schultz advanced to the finals at 197 pounds at the Big Ten Championships in Piscataway, New Jersey, on Saturday.

Schultz was the only one of five Huskers in the semifinals who earned the right to wrestle in Sunday's finals (2:30 p.m., Big Ten Network), though the Huskers are in second place, 19 points behind No. 1 Iowa.

Iowa, with 121½ points, has four wrestlers in the finals. Fourth-place Penn State, the defending Big Ten and national champion, has five in the finals.

Schultz, the No. 2 seed, defeated Penn State's sixth-seeded Shakur Rasheed 4-3 in the semifinals. That followed an opening-round bye and a pin of Minnesota's Hunter Ritter in 2 minutes, 52 seconds. He'll wrestle Ohio State's top-seeded Kollin Moore for the title.

Huskers Chad Red, Peyton Robb, Isaiah White and Taylor Venz all lost their semifinals.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Red, seeded fourth at 141 pounds, lost to Penn State's Nick Lee 7-5 in the semifinals. Red had opened with a major decision, 12-2, over Indiana's Eddie Bolivar, and then beat Tristan Moran of Wisconsin 10-4.

Nebraska No. 7 seed Robb followed 14-3 and 3-2 wins at 157 with a 3-2 loss to Purdue's Kendall Coleman in the semis.