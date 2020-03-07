Big Ten wrestling: Huskers' Schultz reaches national finals; Nebraska in second place behind Iowa

Nebraska wrestler Eric Schultz advanced to the finals at 197 pounds at the Big Ten Championships in Piscataway, New Jersey, on Saturday.
Schultz was the only one of five Huskers in the semifinals who earned the right to wrestle in Sunday's finals (2:30 p.m., Big Ten Network), though the Huskers are in second place, 19 points behind No. 1 Iowa.
Iowa, with 121½ points, has four wrestlers in the finals. Fourth-place Penn State, the defending Big Ten and national champion, has five in the finals.
Schultz, the No. 2 seed, defeated Penn State's sixth-seeded Shakur Rasheed 4-3 in the semifinals. That followed an opening-round bye and a pin of Minnesota's Hunter Ritter in 2 minutes, 52 seconds. He'll wrestle Ohio State's top-seeded Kollin Moore for the title.
Huskers Chad Red, Peyton Robb, Isaiah White and Taylor Venz all lost their semifinals.
You have free articles remaining.
Red, seeded fourth at 141 pounds, lost to Penn State's Nick Lee 7-5 in the semifinals. Red had opened with a major decision, 12-2, over Indiana's Eddie Bolivar, and then beat Tristan Moran of Wisconsin 10-4.
Nebraska No. 7 seed Robb followed 14-3 and 3-2 wins at 157 with a 3-2 loss to Purdue's Kendall Coleman in the semis.
At 165, Penn State's top-seeded Vincenzo Joseph defeated fourth-seeded White 6-3 to reach the finals. White had pinned Nate Limmex of Purdue and defeated Ohio State's Ethan Smith to reach the semifinals.
Husker 184-pounder Venz, a No. 4 seed, was pinned by Penn State's top-seeded Aaron Brooks in 4:00. Venz started out by blitzing Indiana's Jake Hinz on a technical fall, 18-0, then earned a 9-3 decision over Rutgers' Billy Janzer.
Nebraska's Alex Thomsen won twice after falling into the wrestle-backs at 125, and Collin Purinton (149), Mikey Labriola (174) and David Jensen (285) did the same.
Action continues Sunday with consolation semifinals and seventh-place matches starting at 11 a.m., and the first-, third- and fifth-place matches in the fourth session starting at 2:30 p.m. The finals will be televised by Big Ten Network.