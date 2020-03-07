Big Ten wrestling: Five Huskers through to semifinals

Nebraska put five wrestlers through to Saturday night's semifinals at the Big Ten Championships in Piscataway, New Jersey.
Huskers Chad Red, Peyton Robb, Isaiah White, Taylor Venz and Eric Schultz are all still alive for Big Ten titles.
Top-ranked Iowa led in semifinalists with seven; No. 2 Penn State, the defending Big Ten and NCAA champion, had six.
Big Ten semifinalists qualify for the NCAA Championships in every weight class.
Red, seeded fourth, opened with a major decision at 141 pounds, 12-2, over Indiana's Eddie Bolivar, and then beat Tristan Moran of Wisconsin 10-4.
Nebraska No. 7 seed Robb had it easy and had it hard in winning twice at 157, opening with a 14-3 win over Maryland's Jahi Jones, then upsetting Iowa's second-seeded Kaleb Young 3-2.
At 165, fourth-seeded White opened by pinning Nate Limmex of Purdue in 6:02, then defeated Ohio State's Ethan Smith 5-2.
Husker 184-pounder Venz, a No. 4 seed, blitzed Indiana's Jake Hinz on a technical fall, 18-0, then earned a 9-3 decision over Rutgers' Billy Janzer.
Schultz, Nebraska's No. 2-seeded 197 pounder, followed an opening-round bye with a pin of Minnesota's Hunter Ritter in 2:52.
Nebraska's Alex Thomsen (125 pounds), Ridge Lovett (133), Collin Purinton (149), Mike Labriola (174) and David Jensen (285) all went 1-1 in the first session and are in the wrestle-back brackets.
Saturday night's second session begins at 5:30 p.m. Action continues Sunday with consolation semifinals and seventh-place matches starting at 11 a.m., and the first-, third- and fifth-place matches in the fourth session starting at 2:30 p.m. The finals will be televised by Big Ten Network.
