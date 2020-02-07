Behind Lovett's first career Big Ten pin, Huskers dominate Purdue in dual

Despite being on the road for the first time in almost a month, the Nebraska wrestling team looked right at home with a dominating 31-9 dual victory over Purdue on Friday night in West Lafayette, Indiana.

After Nebraska's Alex Thomsen dropped an 8-2 decision to No. 6 Devin Schroder in the 125-pound weight class, teammate Ridge Lovett (133) secured his first-ever Big Ten pin against Travis Ford-Melton at the 3:57 mark to give the Huskers a 6-3 lead.

Parker Filius picked up another decision for the Boilermakers at 141, 6-1 over Zak Hensley, who was wrestling for Chad Red, who typically occupies that spot.

No. 16 Collin Purinton then beat No. 18 Griffin Parriott 13-6 to give the 149-pounder another ranked win and the Huskers a 9-6 lead.

The biggest shock of the night came at 157 pounds, where No. 18 Peyton Robb took on Purdue's seventh-ranked Kendall Coleman. With Robb leading the match 3-1 early in the second period, Robb and Coleman bumped heads, sending Coleman into the locker room and into a concussion protocol. That gave Robb the injury-default win to extend the Huskers' lead to 15-6.