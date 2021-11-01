Behind group of returning All-Americans, NU wrestling will open season ranked nationally in top 10

The Nebraska wrestling team will enter the 2021-22 season as a top-10 team in the nation.

Mark Manning's crew checked in at No. 9 in the preseason NWCA poll, released Monday. Eleven Big Ten teams are ranked, including three in the top five: Iowa (No. 1), Penn State (No. 3), Michigan (No. 4).

Last season, the Huskers finished third at the Big Ten Championships last season and recorded a 7-1 record in conference duals.

Nebraska returns eight NCAA qualifiers from last season, a veteran group highlighted by six All-Americans: Mikey Labriola, Ridge Lovett, Chad Red Jr., Peyton Robb, Eric Schultz and Taylor Venz.

Nebraska will host intrasquad matches Saturday at 9 a.m. The Huskers open the season Nov. 11 with the Nebraska Duals, which include Nebraska-Kearney and Chadron State.

