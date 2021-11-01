 Skip to main content
Behind group of returning All-Americans, NU wrestling will open season ranked nationally in top 10
Nebraska vs Wisconsin 1.31

Nebraska's Peyton Robb (top) pins down Wisconsin's Josh Otto during the 165 lb weight class match on Jan. 31 at the Devaney Sports Center. 

 Kenneth Ferriera

The Nebraska wrestling team will enter the 2021-22 season as a top-10 team in the nation.

Mark Manning's crew checked in at No. 9 in the preseason NWCA poll, released Monday. Eleven Big Ten teams are ranked, including three in the top five: Iowa (No. 1), Penn State (No. 3), Michigan (No. 4).

Last season, the Huskers finished third at the Big Ten Championships last season and recorded a 7-1 record in conference duals. 

Nebraska returns eight NCAA qualifiers from last season, a veteran group highlighted by six All-Americans: Mikey Labriola, Ridge Lovett, Chad Red Jr., Peyton Robb, Eric Schultz and Taylor Venz.

Nebraska will host intrasquad matches Saturday at 9 a.m. The Huskers open the season Nov. 11 with the Nebraska Duals, which include Nebraska-Kearney and Chadron State.

