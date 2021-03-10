At No. 2, Schultz leads seeded Huskers into NCAA wrestling championships

Five Huskers are seeded in the top eight for the NCAA Championships starting Thursday in St. Louis.

In all, nine Huskers will compete. Eric Schultz leads Nebraska with a No. 2 seed at 197 pounds. Mikey Labriola is a No. 4 seed at 174; Ridge Lovett is No. 5 at 149; and Chad Red (141) and Taylor Venz (184) both are seeded eighth.

Schultz, a senior, is coming off a second-place finish at the Big Ten Championships and will face North Dakota State's Owen Pentz in his first match. Lovett and Venz finished second, Labriola third, and Red fourth at the conference meet.

The other Huskers who will compete are Christian Lance (No. 12 seed at 285), Liam Cronin (No. 13 at 125 pounds), Peyton Robb (14th at 165), and Caleb Licking (29th at 157).

Iowa qualified all 10 wrestlers for the NCAAs and has four No. 1 seeds.

