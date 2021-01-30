As possible last home match looms, Husker wrestler Licking reflects on long road in the sport

Most wrestlers will say that their first experiences with the sport can be pretty rough, and Caleb Licking is no exception.
In fact, he claims he even pinned himself during one of his first tournaments as a young wrestler.
But nearly two decades later, the senior Licking is set to possibly wrestle his last home match for No. 7 Nebraska on Sunday when it faces No. 18 Wisconsin at the Devaney Sports Center. Licking wrestles in the 149-pound weight class.
It has been a long road for the Norfolk native, who started wrestling in fourth grade and was heavily influenced by his father, Chad.
“By far he’s the guy who’s always believed in me and just saying, ‘You got what it takes to be good here, so you got to put in the time,’” said Licking. “I definitely would not be where I’m at today without my dad.”
Wrestling was always prevalent in the Licking household as Caleb’s father and grandfather both competed in the sport, which naturally carried down to him and his three brothers. However, Licking was the first one to dive deeply into the sport. He won back-to-back Class A 152-pound state championships during his junior and senior seasons at Norfolk.
“I love the individuality of it and everything is up to you,” Licking said. “I really love how every day you can get better at something.”
After joining Nebraska, Licking once again had a rough first go, getting pushed around by the upperclassmen in the wrestling room during his first semester.
“I think the first semester was definitely pretty rough, just getting around these men who had all these experiences, but I would definitely get my butt kicked in the (wrestling) room,” Licking said.
Still, his redshirt season was a success. Licking turned out 23-9 record, including a first-place finish at the Sioux City Edmonds Open. The next two seasons would be much different, with Licking stationed behind three-time All-American and 2019 national runner-up Tyler Berger.
But for Licking, it was a blessing in disguise — he was able to train with and learn from Berger and former NCAA qualifier Collin Purinton.
“Even though I wasn’t competing much, I was still practicing and wrestling with Tyler Berger and Collin Purinton, who were super-tough,” Licking said. “So, even though I wasn’t competing much, I still felt like I was making leaps and strides in my wrestling.”
As Licking’s focus turns to Sunday, it will be an emotional day for him and the Huskers. Nebraska will honor former wrestler Christian Miller, who died in a car crash in November.
Both being from small-town Nebraska, Miller, a Plainview native, and Licking became good friends before attending UNL, and their friendship continued to blossom over the years.
“So, I’ve known him for a pretty long time going into the program, and honestly for me, it was huge having a guy like that in the program because literally no one knew who I was coming in,” Licking said.
What Licking will remember most about Miller was the mentality and attitude he brought to the wrestling room every day that made him such a special person to be around.
“His mentality was contagious, and he wasn’t afraid to wrestle anybody,” said Licking. “I’ve personally decided to dedicate my season to him and (I'm) going to lay it out on the line and try to have a mentality like he did.”
The Huskers dual against the Badgers starts at 2 p.m. and will be livestreamed on Big Ten Plus.
Briefly
* The Badgers (1-2) are coming off their first win over then-No. 18 Purdue after losing to No. 21 Illinois and No. 7 Ohio State.
* Seniors Chad Red (141 pounds) and Eric Schultz (197) both reached 70 career wins last week and join Taylor Venz (76 wins) as the only active Huskers to break that mark.
* Wisconsin leads the all-time series with an 11-9-2 mark against Nebraska, including a 25-18 upset of the Huskers last year in Madison, Wisconsin.