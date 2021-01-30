As possible last home match looms, Husker wrestler Licking reflects on long road in the sport

Most wrestlers will say that their first experiences with the sport can be pretty rough, and Caleb Licking is no exception.

In fact, he claims he even pinned himself during one of his first tournaments as a young wrestler.

But nearly two decades later, the senior Licking is set to possibly wrestle his last home match for No. 7 Nebraska on Sunday when it faces No. 18 Wisconsin at the Devaney Sports Center. Licking wrestles in the 149-pound weight class.

It has been a long road for the Norfolk native, who started wrestling in fourth grade and was heavily influenced by his father, Chad.

“By far he’s the guy who’s always believed in me and just saying, ‘You got what it takes to be good here, so you got to put in the time,’” said Licking. “I definitely would not be where I’m at today without my dad.”

Wrestling was always prevalent in the Licking household as Caleb’s father and grandfather both competed in the sport, which naturally carried down to him and his three brothers. However, Licking was the first one to dive deeply into the sport. He won back-to-back Class A 152-pound state championships during his junior and senior seasons at Norfolk.