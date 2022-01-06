As Husker wrestling team recently learned, COVID-induced stoppages 'part of the business' now

Normally, a Division I wrestling team doesn't get a 33-day break in the middle of the season.

Whether or not Nebraska wanted it, that’s what the Huskers got over the course of December into early January. Unlike last season, when the Huskers were able to barge through without any COVID-19 hiccups, things came to an abrupt stop due to the vrus.

In the days leading up to a Dec. 18 dual against South Dakota State, Nebraska was sent on Christmas break early, having to cancel the dual amid a team outbreak that reached the protocol threshold of three positive cases within the program.

“At the time, the protocol was three, we reached that limit so we got shut down,” Husker coach Mark Manning said. “That just happens and so it’s really no one’s fault. It’s just, you know, a part of the business.”

This is the second outbreak within the program in a little more than a year. Nebraska was riddled with cases in November 2020 right before the Big Ten announced a conference-only season.