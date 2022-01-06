As Husker wrestling team recently learned, COVID-induced stoppages 'part of the business' now

Normally, a Division I wrestling team doesn't get a 33-day break in the middle of the season.
Whether or not Nebraska wanted it, that’s what the Huskers got over the course of December into early January. Unlike last season, when the Huskers were able to barge through without any COVID-19 hiccups, things came to an abrupt stop due to the vrus.
In the days leading up to a Dec. 18 dual against South Dakota State, Nebraska was sent on Christmas break early, having to cancel the dual amid a team outbreak that reached the protocol threshold of three positive cases within the program.
“At the time, the protocol was three, we reached that limit so we got shut down,” Husker coach Mark Manning said. “That just happens and so it’s really no one’s fault. It’s just, you know, a part of the business.”
This is the second outbreak within the program in a little more than a year. Nebraska was riddled with cases in November 2020 right before the Big Ten announced a conference-only season.
After the extended break, Manning and his staff brought the team back on Dec. 26, and they have been preparing since. Despite the setback, Manning feels good with where his team is at especially with a home showdown against No. 15 Purdue on Friday to open the Big Ten season.
“Well, we’re just trying to work in all areas on our feet, top and bottom with just trying to get our guys operating at their level,” Manning said. “We have high-level guys and we’re trying to get them to be efficient and just be a better version of themselves."
Things will be a little different when Nebraska opens conference competition. Aside from the fact that the Big Ten is the most difficult wrestling conference in the country, there’s also the level of familiarity with both the wrestlers and coaches.
In fact, the average Big Ten head wrestling coach in the Big Ten has more than eight years of coaching experience, with Manning leading the pack in his 22nd year in charge of the Huskers.
With that amount of knowledge and wisdom around, it makes every conference dual more of a chess match.
“I think there’s a lot of familiarity in the conference with teams knowing each other,” Manning said. “There’s really good coaches, so it’s going to be a lot of scouting on individuals. … Just in conference play there’s a lot of familiarity with teams, so people sculpt and scheme well.”
Friday's dual will begin at 7 p.m. at the Devaney Sports Center. Those with a Big Ten Plus digital subscription can watch online. The Huskers Sports Network also will have coverage.
Briefly
* Six of the 10 projected matchups Friday will have two ranked opponents, including No. 10 Kendall Coleman taking on the Huskers' No. 6 Peyton Robb at 157 pounds.
* Nebraska and Purdue will meet for the 12th time, with the Huskers leading the series 11-1, which includes eight straight wins.
* Before the dual, high school teams Central City and Aquinas will compete on the Devaney Center mat beginning at 5 p.m. Doors will open at 4 p.m.